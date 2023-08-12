Mothers of prisoners in Turin, ‘no more deaths and torture’ – News

There were also some representatives of ‘Mothers in the square for the freedom of dissent’ today, in front of the Lorusso and Cutugno prison in Turin, the subject of a visit by the Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio. The collective brings together the mothers of some (or ex) prisoners, especially prisoners who are serving sentences or pre-trial detention measures for crimes against public order (committed during student demonstrations or No Tav). “Actually we didn’t know that the minister was coming – they explain – we arrived here, as we often do, to donate ventilators to the women’s section. It is atrociously hot in prison and we try to help the inmates. When we saw the minister enter, we we are stopped”.





The women present distributed a flyer with the words “No more deaths, no more torture and no more degradation” to the few passers-by and journalists stationed in front of the prison.



