Home » Motorcyclist seriously injured in Passo Rombo – Trentino AA/S
News

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Passo Rombo – Trentino AA/S

by admin
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Passo Rombo – Trentino AA/S

The woman ended up on the roadway of the curve below

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JULY 01 – In the afternoon a motorcyclist was seriously injured following an accident at Passo Rombo. The woman in a hairpin bend, due to causes under investigation, ended up over the protective wall, falling about fifty meters. The 52-year-old German national ended up on the roadway at the next bend. His travel companion immediately called for help. The woman was transported by rescue helicopter to the Bolzano hospital. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Attempted femicide on the evening of March 8, stabs the ex - Ultima Ora

You may also like

Lanciano, Anpi reports broken Jewish family plate Grauer...

DRC: the National Service produced more than 15,000...

The Army paid tribute to the woman and...

Universities Install Emergency Contraceptive Vending Machines to Ensure...

Gallery: The Museum of Beach Sweden celebrated Maritime...

Perspective. Bogotá, a city that is aging

Formula One challenge between electric SUVs in Teulada,...

Early warning and recommendations for the prevention of...

Vincenzo D’Amico, Lazio flag for 16 years, has...

They capture a gang member who committed crimes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy