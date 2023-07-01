Motorcyclist seriously injured in Passo Rombo – Trentino AA/S

The woman ended up on the roadway of the curve below

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, JULY 01 – In the afternoon a motorcyclist was seriously injured following an accident at Passo Rombo. The woman in a hairpin bend, due to causes under investigation, ended up over the protective wall, falling about fifty meters. The 52-year-old German national ended up on the roadway at the next bend. His travel companion immediately called for help. The woman was transported by rescue helicopter to the Bolzano hospital. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

