Planning, timing and qualified technicians. These are the three watchwords that emerged from yesterday’s meeting in the Prefecture a Belluno, between public safety entities and the organizers of local motor racing. A meeting requested by the president of the Province Roberto Padrin and by the prefect Mariano Savastanofollowing the cancellation of some competitions in the past months.

«It was a sort of “Preventive Public Safety Committee”, meeting months before the spring and summer dates of themotor racing, so as to clarify with the organizers which is the security system to allow the competitions to take place» explains the prefect Savastano. «The meeting, in an atmosphere of great collaboration, lined up the three basic watchwords in the safety chain, namely planning, timing and qualified technicians».

In fact, the organizers have been presented with a system that is based on planning (the safety plan for a car race must have clear organizational, safety and security measures), on specialized technical expertise (the plan must be drawn up by a technician who has specific skills on the subject), and on timing (the plan must be delivered at least 15-20 days before the event, in order to allow for any changes or filings).

“This procedure is part of a composite framework, in which different subjects and different responsibilities collaborate, from the organizers to the Municipalities, which must convene the municipal supervisory commissions, up to the Public Safety Committee” underlines the prefect Savastano. «It is a supply chain that requires care, attention and professionalism, but which brings as a result the guarantee of the execution of the tenders. THE rally and car racing is welcome, we are aware of the value of these events and also of the economic and social related activities they bring. This is why we wanted to fully define the team work to be carried out».

«Teamwork that could also be useful for organizing other events, not just car races» added the president of the Province, Roberto Padrin. «Those who organize events and competitions in our area are often volunteers and associations motivated by passion. It’s right to give them a hand because these sporting events move the local economy, bring tourism and jobs, and contribute to the vitality of local communities, obviously with full respect for safety, which comes first. I thank the prefect for the collaboration: in the teamwork he outlined, the Province is available”.

The organizers of the competitions are satisfied with the possibility of comparison. “A positive moment of dialogue that has allowed us to clarify what is required of our associations, but also what we propose in favor of the territory” he comments Mauro Rivaorganizer of the Dolomiti Rally. «With our tender in Agordino we move about 1,600 people, filling the hotels from Sedico to Falcade. Thanks therefore to the prefect and to the president Padrin for the attention given to those who organize this kind of events on a completely voluntary basis».

“This moment of discussion was welcome, now we hope that the collaboration shown towards the organizers of car races will also be extended to Aci Sport” he adds Achille Selvestrelpresident of Tre Cime Promoter. “We will do everything to meet the safety requirements of the races and we are the first to want everything to go well. In fact we are already defining the calendar for the 2023 events, the Rally Bellunese for early April andAlpe del Nevegal early August.”