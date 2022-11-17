In Abu Dhabi the Black Stars beat the Swiss with 2 goals in 4′. Canada beat Japan 2-1 with a penalty from Cavallini in added time. Between the afternoon and evening another 3 games: Jordan-Spain, Morocco-Georgia and Portugal-Nigeria

Another day full of friendlies in view of the start of the World Cup on Sunday with Qatar-Ecuador.

Ghana-Switzerland 2-0 — In Abu Dhabi two goals in the space of 4′ allow Ghana to defeat Switzerland. Black Stars took the lead with a header from Mohammed Salisu in the 70th minute from a corner with the Swiss defense watching. Antoine Semenyo’s double after Yann Sommer’s short clearance from Kamaldeen Sulemana’s shot. Ghana will make their Qatar debut against Portugal in Group B on Thursday, the same day Switzerland take on Cameroon in Group G.

Iraq-Costa Rica — The friendly match between Iraq and Costa Rica that should have been played today in Basra has been cancelled. The Costa Ricans did not take the field due to failure to comply with an agreement between the two federations. The Central American one had requested that their passports not be stamped at customs (entry into a country considered “rogue” by the US then requires different procedures to enter the States, i.e. the request for a visa). But when border officials rejected the request, the bus carrying the national team reversed and returned to its retreat in Kuwait. In order not to disappoint those who had already bought tickets, the Iraqis played a challenge against each other, Iraq A against Iraq B.

In Dubai, the Japanese lead after 9′ with Yuki Soma with a right footed shot from the center of the area following an assist from Gaku Shibasaki and the North Americans reply in the 21st minute with Steven Vitoria, a close right footed shot on which the Asian goalkeeper can do nothing. In the final pole of Miki Yamane who denies the success to Japan. In the 94th minute penalty for Canada: foul by Yamane on Laryea. Cavallini decides to "be a spoon", Gonda manages to play but when he clears the ball he has already crossed the line. It ends 2-1.

19.45 Portugal-Nigeria

