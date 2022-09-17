Home News Mottarone, the experts: “Rope already corroded before the accident, the checks would have avoided the tragedy”
News

Mottarone, the experts: “Rope already corroded before the accident, the checks would have avoided the tragedy”

by admin
Mottarone, the experts: “Rope already corroded before the accident, the checks would have avoided the tragedy”

The hauling cable of the Mottarone cableway broke “due to the degradation of the cable itself which occurred in correspondence with the insertion of the cable into the cast head, the most delicate point of the cable”. The technical experts write this in the document filed yesterday at the chancellery of the Verbania investigating judge.

“The cause of the precipitation of cabin no. 3 of the cable car – they add – was the insertion of function exclusions to the emergency braking system provided by law and present in cabin no. 3. These exclusions prevented, on the occasion of the breaking of the pulling rope, that the emergency braking system is activated and locks the car safely on the supporting rope “.

Tragedy of Mottarone, the appraisal: “A piece of the cable car had to be changed”

by Federica Cravero

“The fractographic analysis – continues the report – has in fact shown that, in correspondence with the breaking point of the puller, about 68% of the wires have fracture surfaces that testify to a fatigue and fatigue / corrosion failure of the wires reasonably prior to precipitation. of 23 May 2021 “.

The checks required by law were not carried out on the conditions of the hauling rope, at least in the last months before the massacre. This was written by the experts appointed by the Court of Verbania in the context of the probative incident on the tragedy of the Mottarone cable car.

See also  Rising fuel and oil: boom prices at the pump

Eitan, the grandfather in court in Pavia: arrested and immediately released from prison for the kidnapping of the only survivor of Mottarone

by Milan editorial staff

“In order to minimize the risk of cabin precipitation – writes the college chaired by Professor De Luca of the University of Naples – the prescription of legislation, as well as providing for the already mentioned presence and availability of the emergency brake agent on the supporting rope, it also requires that specific and programmed checks be carried out on the hauling rope in correspondence with the attachment of the same with the cast head aimed at replacing the cast head when the first signs of deterioration appear. This is precisely because it is known ( cf. Circular 130/1987) that in correspondence with this graft it is more likely that fatigue and fatigue / corrosion failures of this type can occur “.

Courts in crisis: the Mottarone investigation remains without a judge

at Sarah Martinenghi

“From the analyzes shown in this report – he continues – with reasonable engineering certainty, it is shown that (…) in recent months the controls, which were not found in any register, were not carried out; a correct implementation of the controls would have allowed for to detect the signs of deterioration, that is the presence of even a single broken wire or signs of corrosion, and therefore to replace the cast head, as required by standards “.

See also  Turin, no judges to the double surname for the children of gay couples: "We need a father and a mother"

You may also like

Richetti and the Fanpage investigation: a woman accuses...

The 14-day closure of the city, Chengdu unblocks...

Treviso, works until December for the aqueduct and...

Citizens can buy train tickets for the National...

[Earth Review Line]Qin Ping: Beware of danger in...

Udine, the engines of the jet Provost turned...

The hundred candles of the kindergarten in Cusighe....

Csc: possible impact on GDP from the gas...

Vengeance is a black satire on the cultural...

What should I pay attention to when the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy