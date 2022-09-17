The hauling cable of the Mottarone cableway broke “due to the degradation of the cable itself which occurred in correspondence with the insertion of the cable into the cast head, the most delicate point of the cable”. The technical experts write this in the document filed yesterday at the chancellery of the Verbania investigating judge.

“The cause of the precipitation of cabin no. 3 of the cable car – they add – was the insertion of function exclusions to the emergency braking system provided by law and present in cabin no. 3. These exclusions prevented, on the occasion of the breaking of the pulling rope, that the emergency braking system is activated and locks the car safely on the supporting rope “.

“The fractographic analysis – continues the report – has in fact shown that, in correspondence with the breaking point of the puller, about 68% of the wires have fracture surfaces that testify to a fatigue and fatigue / corrosion failure of the wires reasonably prior to precipitation. of 23 May 2021 “.

The checks required by law were not carried out on the conditions of the hauling rope, at least in the last months before the massacre. This was written by the experts appointed by the Court of Verbania in the context of the probative incident on the tragedy of the Mottarone cable car.

“In order to minimize the risk of cabin precipitation – writes the college chaired by Professor De Luca of the University of Naples – the prescription of legislation, as well as providing for the already mentioned presence and availability of the emergency brake agent on the supporting rope, it also requires that specific and programmed checks be carried out on the hauling rope in correspondence with the attachment of the same with the cast head aimed at replacing the cast head when the first signs of deterioration appear. This is precisely because it is known ( cf. Circular 130/1987) that in correspondence with this graft it is more likely that fatigue and fatigue / corrosion failures of this type can occur “.

“From the analyzes shown in this report – he continues – with reasonable engineering certainty, it is shown that (…) in recent months the controls, which were not found in any register, were not carried out; a correct implementation of the controls would have allowed for to detect the signs of deterioration, that is the presence of even a single broken wire or signs of corrosion, and therefore to replace the cast head, as required by standards “.