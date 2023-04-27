Home » Mt. Gox Unleashes $320 Million Liquidations, But Bitcoin Returns to $29,000 By CoinTelegraph
© Reuters Mt. Gox unleashes $320 million in liquidations, but Bitcoin returns to $29,000

Bitcoin (BTC) returned to a known range today as panic over alleged Mt. Gox and US government trades eased.

Hourly chart of (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Turbulent price action keeps traders alert

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView report that BTC/USD is trading near $29,000 on Bitstamp, with a nearly $2,000 higher than the previous day’s low.

The volatility kicked in after Wall Street opened, as the bulls’ attempt to reach $30,000 was abruptly halted by fears that BTC from US government-controlled wallets and bodies related to the failed Mt exchange Gox were on the move.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

