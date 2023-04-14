Presidential candidate and Chairman of the Country Party, Muharrem İnce, visited the tradesmen in Trabzon and participated in the party’s deputy candidate promotion program. Ince, who was welcomed by the party members with torches, said that perception operations were being carried out against him in the speech he made in the program organized with the fast-breaking dinner. Indicating that they will increase agricultural production in Turkey, İnce said, “We will restore agriculture in this country, we will raise education again, we will smoke the chimneys of the factories, […]

