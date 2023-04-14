The Club Campestre Foundation was recognized by the District Council with the Santiago de Cali Medal in Silver Cross Degree for the service work that has benefited thousands of residents of the neighboring Comuna 18. Through public-private alliances, it plans to develop new works, among They are a health center for the inhabitants of that hillside sector.

As a gesture of gratitude for the hard work that for more than 20 years has benefited the lives of more than twelve thousand people in Comuna 18 in terms of education, employment, recreation, environmental protection and, soon, health, the Municipal Council awarded the Santiago de Cali Medal in the Silver Cross degree to the Club Campestre de Cali Foundation.

“The District Council of Santiago de Cali resolves: to grant the Santiago de Cali Medal in Cruz de Plata Degree to the Club Campestre de Cali Foundation, recognizing with it the work of service, favoring in large part the inhabitants of Comuna 18”, resolved the Council in a resolution.

work and dedication

He was received by the president of the Foundation, Julián Sardi, in the district council chamber, at the Municipal Administrative Center (CAM), where he was accompanied by the director of the Foundation, Juliana Maya, the president of the Board of Directors of the Club Campestre de Cali, Alberto Hadad, the manager of this corporation, Rolando R. Rojas, area directors, Club members, beneficiaries and a large delegation of residents of Comuna 18, among others.

“We are very happy that the most important body in the city gives us this recognition, since we have truly dedicated ourselves to our dear neighbors of Comuna 18, integrating with them,” said Julián Sardi in dialogue with the newspaper El Club after receiving the award. recognition.

Likewise, he was confident in the execution of public-private alliances to continue the development of works in favor of the residents of the aforementioned commune.

Clinic

For his part, the recently elected president of the Club’s Board of Directors, Alberto Hadad, expressed his gratitude to the Council for recognizing the Foundation, but also for the support that this body has provided from the public sphere to improve the quality of life of the residents of the Meléndez, Alto Meléndez and Polvorines neighborhoods, among others that make up Comuna 18.

“We are very grateful to the honorable Council and to all the mayors over the years, because the truth is that they have all helped us in this process. So today we have come to thank you for that, but also to invite you to finish the whole cycle and jointly build a health center for the hillside community surrounding the Club”, said Hadad.

During a brief intervention before the members of the Council, Hadad revealed that the Foundation already has $300 million pesos for said project, which would complete the complex made up of the Altos de Santa Elena Child Development Center (CDI), which cares for 300 children. between 6 months and 5 years of age, and the Center for Integration and Social Development (Cides) Parque Los Pinos, which provides spaces for training and recreation for 10,000 people.

However, he indicated that in order to move the project forward, the support of the lobbyists is needed, as happened with the public-private alliance that today allows nearly two thousand young people to be trained at the José María Cabal school, where the The foundation will shortly begin a series of works to improve its infrastructure.

Councilor Fernando Tamayo took over as spokesman for the collegiate body and asked his fellow councilors to support the initiative promoted by the Foundation.

“It is the responsibility of this Council to make the municipal administration make the contribution that it has to do, which is the lot, and that must be one of our initiatives and the deeds that we must do. I just can’t, here is the commitment of all the councilors, ”he indicated.

