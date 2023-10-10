Municipal Party Committee Holds Collective Study Meeting on Ethnic and Religious Work

October 9, [City Name] – The Municipal Party Committee’s Theoretical Study Center Group convened a collective study meeting today, inviting Bai Shan, Vice Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Ethnic and Religious Committee, to deliver a coaching report.

The meeting, presided over by Municipal Party Committee Secretary Liu Qiang, was attended by Municipal People’s Congress Standing Committee Director Han Jinfeng, Municipal People’s Political Consultative Conference Chairman Lei Jie, Municipal Party Committee Deputy Secretary Yang Feng, and Municipal Party Committee Standing Committee members.

Bai Shan delivered a special guidance report focusing on the theme of “resolutely shouldering the glorious mission of ‘taking the lead and opening a new game’ and doing a solid job in the province’s ethnic and religious work in the new era.” Following this, Yang Feng, Chen Yang, Lu Tao, and Dai Longcheng delivered key speeches centered around the theme of learning.

The meeting acknowledged the efforts made by departments at all levels in the city in studying and implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving ethnic work, as well as important expositions on religious work. They emphasized the need to resolve to implement the Party Central Committee’s deployment and strive to unite all possible efforts in accordance with the work requirements of the Provincial Party Committee. The goal is to harness the power of unity and mobilize all positive factors to maintain harmony and stability in the ethnic and religious fields.

At the new starting point, all levels and departments are urged to firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two safeguards.” It is crucial to tighten the string of “ethnic and religious affairs are no small matter” in order to deliver actual results and serve the overall construction of the provincial capital. This will continue to consolidate the overall social harmony and stability of the city.

Priority was given to promoting the high-quality development of ethnic affairs, fostering the construction of a shared spiritual home for the Chinese nation, and enhancing exchanges and integration among various ethnic groups. Additionally, efforts will be made to improve the development level of ethnic villages (communities) and consolidate the consciousness of the Chinese nation’s community in a tangible, perceptible, and effective way.

To ensure the effective management of religious work in the new era, the correct political direction must be maintained while closely attending to various tasks in the religious field.

The meeting stressed the need to strengthen the party’s leadership over ethnic and religious work by consolidating the main responsibilities, grassroots foundation, and digital empowerment. A working system that links up and down, coordinates left and right, and allows each entity to perform its duties and work closely together is to be established.

The event was attended by municipal-level leading comrades and provincial deputy department-level cadres. Principal responsible comrades of the party and government of various districts and counties (functional areas), as well as relevant municipal departments, units, and enterprises, also participated in the meeting.

Author: Wang Duanpeng and Lin Jiangli

Editor in Charge: Liu Ke

