art.

Public notice for the establishment of a list of professionals for the assignment of collaboration assignments (for technical support) with self-employment contracts, pursuant to1 co.5 lett. A of Legislative Decree no. 80 of 2021, converted with amendments into law no. 113 of 2021, for the implementation of the interventions drawing on the resources of the PNRR, the PNC, the PNRR support fund and other funds similar to them.

The application must be uploaded to the platform starting from 30 March and by 12:00 pm on 14 April 2023.