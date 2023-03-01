City parks will be closed.



The jetty also remains closed and access to the city’s public beaches is prohibited.

Relevant phenomena:

Precipitation scattered from local to scattered also in the nature of downpours and thunderstorms, punctually of moderate intensity. ALERT level:

YELLOW



Risk type:

hydrogeological for thunderstorms



Main event scenarios and ground effects:

– Thunderstorms characterized by forecast uncertainty and rapid evolution, with damage to roofing and temporary structures due to gusts of wind, lightning strikes, possible hailstorms and falling branches or trees;

– Surface runoffs with possible material transport phenomena;

– Increase in hydrometric levels of minor watercourses, with flooding of neighboring areas, also as a result of local criticalities (tombing, narrowing, etc.);

– Possible flooding of underground rooms and those on the ground floor;

– Surface flow of water in the roadways and possible phenomena of regurgitation of rainwater disposal systems with overflowing and involvement of depressed urban areas.

Rules of conduct in the event of a weather alert for relevant hydrogeological phenomena

– Avoid frequenting underground rooms or rooms located on the ground floor, mainly if along road axes known to be affected by large water outflows and in any case keep the level of the outflow water constantly monitored. In the event of flooding, disconnect the electricity immediately; – If you need to drive through a road underpass, a critical site in the event of a weather alert, proceed with great caution, checking that it is practicable and, if not, immediately notify the emergency numbers 112, 113, 115. See also 5-year-old boy wanders barefoot on the provincial road, his parents had left him alone at home – Citizens are invited to pay the utmost attention to the sites already reported for hydrogeological risk (slopes and slopes for possible landslides and mudslides) and hydraulic risk (underpasses and areas of sewage collectors for possible flooding). The underpasses and the city sites subject to attention, which may be closed in the event of heavy rain, are as follows:

1. Underpass of Via Claudio/Stadio San Paolo (left side) (Fuorigrotta)

2. Underpasses of Viale dei Ciliegi (Chiaiano)

3. Underpass of via Vicinale Cupa San Severino/Via Antonio de Ferraris (Poggioreale)

4. Underpass of Via Comunale San Severino/Via Fasano (Poggioreale)

5. Via Enrico Russo underpass (Barra)

6. Underpass of Via Mastellone (Barra)

7. Underpasses of the Naples Business Center (Poggioreale)

8. Arena S.Antonio height Via Ben Hur (Soccavo)