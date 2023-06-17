music, stand and gastronomic offers

It is Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 Junethe third version of the Entrepreneurship, Culture and Tourism Fair in the emblematic alleys of Valledupar.

From 10:00 in the morning to 8:00 at night, locals and visitors can go to the alley of La Purrututú, La Majoma, San Juan de Córdoba and Pedro Antonioin the Historic Center of the city, to enjoy the vallenato talent that will be in each of the stands.

A stage will also be located in the alleys, where different artists will sing to harmonize the place.

This will be a space to enjoy with family, friends or couples. In addition to ventures and music, there will be gastronomic offers during the weekend.