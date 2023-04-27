“My brother was a gift for the heart, a friend for the spirit”: Alcides Martínez

“Luis Enrique Martínez known ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ was a popular legend of coastal music, creator of one of the largest musical schools in Colombia. His genius for playing the accordion, the multiplicity of his notes, made him the creative musician of all accordionists”.

This is how Alcide Santander Martínez López, brother of maestro Luis Enrique Martínez, who is the honoree of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival, which takes place in Valledupar until April 30, let it be known.

“If fate had not interrupted your path, you would have celebrated 100 years of life, but fate is like that. Humans have to fulfill the divine mandate: be born, grow and die. You were and will continue to be for us, the best brother; be happy wherever you are, never lose that affectionate smile that made you shine so much, meanwhile we remember you for your joy, tenderness and humility, human qualities that today are being highlighted in the most important folkloric festival in the country.

He cataloged his brother as a gift for the heart, a friend for the spirit, and his legacy will remain forever among the accordion players who found a fertile path to advance in the musical world.

He remembered that together with the teacher he lived sorrows, joys, tears and smiles. Because they are children of the branch of the same tree, the roots are the same, following the example of Santander Martínez Romero, his father. “Death does not erase the memory of those who remain in this world,” he concluded.

