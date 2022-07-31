Xinhua News Agency, Jinan, July 31st: my country accelerates the consolidation of the “base” of computing power to stimulate a new engine for the development of the digital economy

Xinhua News Agency reporters Wang Zhi and Sun Xiaohui

In Jinan, Shandong, based on the computing power network, the National Supercomputing Jinan Center, together with the Shandong Provincial Health Commission and the Shandong Provincial Pathology Quality Control Center, built a pathological quality control management platform in Shandong Province. About 300 medical institutions have access to the platform, and more than 60% of the The AI ​​automatic evaluation of quality control indicators has achieved a 50% increase in the efficiency of pathological diagnosis and a 30% increase in the coincidence rate of pathological diagnosis.

In Shandong Port Group Rizhao Port’s Shunshore Open Fully Automated Container Terminal, China Telecom Rizhao Branch cooperated with Rizhao Port to continuously empower the 5G customized network driverless project, realizing the precise driving route and precise parking of heavy trucks. The precise positioning and transportation of the container by the boom greatly improves the automatic loading and unloading efficiency of the terminal.

Smart medical care, smart transportation, industrial Internet, digital government… The reporter learned from an interview at the 2022 China Computing Conference held in Jinan on the 31st that in recent years, with the full opening of the digital economy era, my country’s computing power infrastructure construction continues to accelerate, computing power As an important “base” to support the vigorous development of the digital economy, the role of empowerment has become increasingly prominent.

“After heat and electricity, computing power has become the new core productivity.” Zheng Weimin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that the current level of digital economy development is closely related to the scale of computing power. Efficient processing of data determines the high-quality development of the digital economy, and computing power has become a digital economy. The “engine” of economic development.

According to Guo Guirong, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, as my country continues to promote the development of the digital economy, whether it is traditional industries such as finance, government affairs, manufacturing, medical care, education, or emerging industries such as the Internet, a large amount of data computing and storage requirements will be generated in the digital transformation. , which has become an important growth pole driving the development of computing power.

In recent years, my country has vigorously promoted the construction of new infrastructure represented by computing power infrastructure, and now the “hardware” of computing power infrastructure is becoming more and more perfect. As of the end of June 2022, the total scale of data center racks in use in my country exceeds 5.9 million standard racks, and the scale of servers is nearly 20 million; the total scale of computing power exceeds 150 EFLOPS (15,000 floating-point operations per second), located in the world second.

Wang Yinglong, Secretary of the Party Committee of Qilu University of Technology (Shandong Academy of Sciences), said: “Every 1 yuan invested in computing power will drive 3-4 yuan of economic output. Computing power has a significant driving effect on the development of the digital economy and GDP.”

Taking Jinan as an example, in terms of general computing power, Jinan has 29 data centers in use, with more than 85,000 standard racks in use. At present, Jinan’s digital economy accounts for 45% of GDP.

Wen Ku, chairman of the China Communications Standards Association, believes that in recent years, my country has further promoted the integrated development of computing power and applications, promoted computing power to empower thousands of industries, promoted the deep integration of digital technology and the real economy, and built new advantages in the development of the digital economy. economic growth point.

Liu Liehong, chairman of China Unicom, said that China Unicom launched a digital factory cloud platform for small and medium-sized enterprises in Shandong. At present, it has served tens of thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises to access and use the cloud, and the number of connections to the IoT perception cloud has reached 20 million. Through the smart city base carried by the new generation cloud computing platform “Unicom Cloud”, more than 830 smart city projects have been implemented nationwide.

“From intelligent driving, car networking to smart cities, better AI infrastructure and computing power are needed. With the development and progress of technology, computing power will provide us with more valuable software and application services.” SenseTime said co-founder Yang Fan.

According to the calculation of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, in 2021, the scale of my country’s core computing power industry will exceed 1.5 trillion yuan, of which the cloud computing market will exceed 300 billion yuan, the IDC service market will exceed 150 billion yuan, and the artificial intelligence core industry will exceed 400 billion yuan. Yuan, the pillar role of the computing power industry has become more and more prominent.

Experts such as Wu Hequan, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, believe that computing power will become an essential part of people’s daily production and life like water and electricity in the future. Broad development space.

