Yesterday, in the late evening, sirens and bells of churches and monasteries rang in the city of Kosovska Mitrovica, in northern Kosovo, one of the hottest areas of the conflict that has never completely subsided between Kosovars and Serbs. The situation on the border with Serbia is in danger of exploding. Belgrade has reinforced the military devices at the borders with what – together with Russia – it insists on not recognizing as an independent state.