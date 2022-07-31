Home World Kosovo-Serbia, clashes on the border. Moscow: “Belgrade ready to arms”
World

Kosovo-Serbia, clashes on the border. Moscow: “Belgrade ready to arms”

by admin
Kosovo-Serbia, clashes on the border. Moscow: “Belgrade ready to arms”

Yesterday, in the late evening, sirens and bells of churches and monasteries rang in the city of Kosovska Mitrovica, in northern Kosovo, one of the hottest areas of the conflict that has never completely subsided between Kosovars and Serbs. The situation on the border with Serbia is in danger of exploding. Belgrade has reinforced the military devices at the borders with what – together with Russia – it insists on not recognizing as an independent state.

See also  Djokovic's trial held on Monday, local time, can be barred from entry for up to 3 years_visa_australia_andrews

You may also like

Usa, California in flames: 8 thousand people at...

Illness in Sardinia for Chubais, a former loyalist...

Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 1 August

Russia Holds Naval Day Parade, Putin Attends and...

Controversy in Spain: “That anti body shaming manifesto...

German media: German foreign minister’s visit to Turkey...

Stockholm, dead man on the subway: two guards...

High tension between Serbia and Kosovo: risk of...

Trump buries ex-wife Ivana at his golf club...

Algeria, carried out in the school: English will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy