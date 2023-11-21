Home » MY GRANDMOTHER SAID, THE WORK OF THE HOUSE GETS AGEING, DUMMIES AND NO ONE THANKS YOU « News cde
MY GRANDMOTHER SAID, THE WORK OF THE HOUSE GETS AGEING, DUMMIES AND NO ONE THANKS YOU

by admin
MY GRANDMOTHER SAID, THE WORK OF THE HOUSE GETS AGEING, DUMMIES AND NO ONE THANKS YOU

CITY OF THE EAST (reflection, taken from the network) Don’t let your pots shine brighter than you!!!!

Don’t take cleaning or work so seriously!

Think that the layer of powder will protect the wood underneath it!

A house will only become a home when you are able to write “I love you” on the furniture!

In the old days I used to spend at least 8 hours a week keeping everything nice and clean, just in case “someone showed up to visit” – but then I discovered that no one “happens” to stop by – everyone is so busy walking around, having fun and enjoying themselves!

And now, if someone suddenly appears?

I don’t have to explain the situation at my house to anyone… people are not interested in knowing what I have been doing all day while they were walking around, having fun and taking advantage of life.

In case you haven’t realized yet: life is short… Enjoy!

Dust off… if you need to…

But wouldn’t it be better to paint a picture or write a letter, take a walk or visit a friend, bake a cake and lick the dirty pasta spoon, plant and water some seeds?

He distinguishes very well the difference between wanting and needing!

Dust off… if you need to…

But you won’t have much free time… to drink champagne, swim on the beach (or in the pool), climb mountains, play with the dogs, listen to music and read books, make friends and enjoy life.

Dust off… if you need to…

But life is still out there, the sun illuminating the eyes, the wind blowing the hair, a flake of snow, the raindrops falling carefully…

See also  A 24-year-old salt worker was murdered

– think carefully, this day will never return!!!

Dust off… if you need to…

But don’t forget that you are going to get older and many things will no longer be as easy to do as they are now…

And when you leave, as we all leave one day, it will also turn to dust!!!

No one will remember how many bills you paid, or how clean your house was, but they will remember your friendship, your joy, and what you taught.

After all, “it is not what you have cleaned but what you enjoyed that reflects how you have lived your life.”

