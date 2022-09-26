Nanhu District Holds Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Conference



Yesterday morning, Shao Panfeng, secretary of the district party committee, presided over a work conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in the whole district, conveyed and learned the spirit of the latest instructions of the provincial party committee secretary Yuan Jiajun on epidemic prevention and control, analyzed the current situation of epidemic prevention and control, and studied and deployed the next stage of work. He emphasized that it is necessary to be strict and meticulous to grasp the key tasks of epidemic prevention and control, resolutely build a solid barrier for epidemic prevention and control, protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and welcome the party’s response with a high score of safety and security. The Twenty Victory was held. Deputy district heads Lv Weiqiang and Shen Jie attended the meeting.

At the meeting, Shen Jie conveyed the spirit of the latest instructions from Yuan Jiajun, secretary of the provincial party committee, on epidemic prevention and control and the main contents of the document issued by the provincial commission for discipline inspection. Subsequently, the person in charge of the district prevention and control office informed the domestic and foreign epidemic situation, and made detailed work arrangements based on the latest requirements for prevention and control work in combination with the actual situation of the whole district.

Shao Panfeng pointed out that we must uphold the concept of the supremacy of the people, and do our best to prevent and control the epidemic. We must deeply understand the destructive power of sudden epidemics on the normal development of a region, we must overcome numbness, war weariness, fluke mentality, and relaxed mentality, we must maintain a high degree of vigilance, keep our eyes open, do not compromise, do not make changes, and The sense of political responsibility of “always can’t rest assured” is to do a good job in various tasks to ensure the realization of comprehensive security, global security, whole-process security, and full-scale security, and effectively build an iron wall for epidemic prevention and control.

Shao Panfeng emphasized that we should make up for shortcomings and plug loopholes carefully and strictly prevent the import of epidemics and hidden transmission risks. It is necessary to continue to strengthen the management and control of scouting, strictly implement the requirements of the active reporting system, and effectively move the prevention and control gate forward; the high-speed bayonet should focus on the “inspection gate” of trucks and the group of drivers and passengers, so as to ensure meticulous inspection, high-quality service, and strict compliance. Secure the first pass of “external defense input”. It is necessary to more strictly guard the “big, medium and small gates”, continue to strengthen the prevention and control of scenic spots, shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, hotels, farmers markets and other crowded places, and continue to strengthen nucleic acid testing to ensure that the epidemic is quickly managed and controlled. It is necessary to give full play to the management and service advantages of village and community grid personnel, carry out sweeping buildings, streets, markets and knocking on doors, and promote the implementation of epidemic prevention and control work faster, more tightly, and more effectively.

Shao Panfeng pointed out that while comprehensively building a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control, we must vigorously carry out risk elimination and security, comprehensive investigation and comprehensive rectification, and pay close attention to road traffic, fire protection, hazardous chemicals, construction, industrial and mining, tourism, etc. prone to mass deaths In the key areas of mass injury, we will go all out to do a good job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, and promoting development, resolutely build a bottom line of safety and stability, and welcome the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with a high score of safety and security.