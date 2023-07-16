National Bacheo Plan reaches Jucuaran – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

Today authorities of the Municipal Works Directorate together with other entities started the National Patching Plan in Jucuaran.

“This successful strategy was promoted by our President Nayib Bukele, to completely transform the municipal road network,” said the representative of the DOM, the architect Ángela Gálvez.

The authorities stressed that the streets of this sector will be renovated in record time, with the aim of guaranteeing better conditions for more than 13,000 inhabitants.

“Previous governments had the resources, but more than that, they had ambition and used the people’s money for their pockets,” said Deputy Raúl Castillo.

These works will also promote development and tourism in Usulután.

