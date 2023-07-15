National Defense Headquarters Implements Four-Level Emergency Response to Typhoon Flood Prevention and Typhoon No. 4: Urgent Measures in Place

National Defense Headquarters Initiates Four-Level Emergency Response to Typhoon Flood Prevention and Typhoon No. 4

On July 15th, the No. 4 typhoon of the year formed in the South China Sea, strengthening from a tropical depression. The center of the typhoon is currently located about 325 kilometers southeast of Dongsha Island, with a maximum wind force near the center of 8. The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a blue typhoon warning, and it is predicted that the typhoon will move westward and northward at a speed of 10-15 kilometers per hour, gradually increasing in intensity. The typhoon is expected to make landfall on the coast from the east of Hainan Island to the west of Guangdong from the night of the 17th to the morning of the 18th, potentially reaching typhoon or strong typhoon level.

In response to the approaching typhoon, Wang Xiangxi, deputy commander of the National Defense Command and director of the emergency management department, along with Wang Daoxi, deputy director of the emergency management department and deputy minister of the Ministry of Water Resources, organized a discussion and judgment of the typhoon’s development trend on the morning of the 15th. They arranged and deployed various tasks for flood prevention and typhoon prevention. After careful research and judgment, the National Defense Commission decided to launch a four-level emergency response to flood control and typhoon prevention in Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hainan provinces starting from 13:00 on July 15th. A working group was also deployed to Guangdong to assist local governments in carrying out typhoon prevention work.

The National Defense Commission has emphasized the importance of compacting responsibilities for flood control and typhoon prevention. They have called for close monitoring of the typhoon’s development and changes, strengthened consultation and judgment, and timely issuance of early warnings and initiation of emergency response measures. Various measures for flood control and typhoon prevention are to be fully implemented. In line with the “ships returning to port and people going ashore” policy, ships in typhoon-affected areas will be advised to seek shelter, and offshore operators and fishing crews will be urged to go ashore to avoid danger. Furthermore, there will be a focus on managing emergency shelters for fishing boats in different locations. The investigation and rectification of hidden dangers, such as falling or lodging objects, will also be prioritized. Coastal tourist attractions and construction sites will be closed in advance, and outdoor activities, work, and business operations will be suspended as necessary. Attention will also be given to preventing and responding to geological disasters, small and medium-sized river floods, small and medium-sized reservoirs, and urban and rural waterlogging. The transfer of people in hazardous areas will be coordinated in advance, and the inspection and defense of infrastructure such as reservoirs, hydropower stations, embankments, railways, and roads will be strengthened. Emergency rescue forces will be pre-arranged to ensure safety.

As the No. 4 typhoon approaches, the National Defense Headquarters and relevant agencies are taking proactive measures to minimize the potential damage and ensure the safety of the affected regions.