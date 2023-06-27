National Electoral Council investigates anticipated political propaganda in Santa Marta

Nine would be the campaigns investigated by the high court, a decision that occurs as a result of the request presented by the Secretary of District Government before the president of the National Electoral Council.

The information was found in the VI session of the District Electoral Monitoring Commissionwhich was held at the White Hall of the Mayor’s Office with the participation of authorities and institutions of the control organisms, the Registry Office, Electoral Observation Mission, MOE; Metropolitan Police, the National Army and the delegates of political parties and movements.

The Secretary of Government, José Humberto Torresspecified that “from the regulatory point of view, electoral propaganda and publicity in the public space is only possible from next July 29 and not in advance as warned in the capital of Magdalena.”

He added that “our function is to inform the electoral authorities, in this case the CNE, the irregularities that are presented in the course of the process, and it will be the magistrates who, to the best of their knowledge and belief, define whether or not a violation has materialized. of the electoral norms on the part of the aspirants to public positions”, indicated Torres.

In the session, the delegate of the The Registry socialized the content of Resolution 10110, which establishes registration between July 5 and 13 of Colombian citizens and foreigners residing in Colombia, in 44 polling stations in rural and urban areas of the District.

For her part, the The Mayor’s Office also socialized the content of District Decree 157 of June 20through which Mayor Virna Johnson regulates electoral advertising in the District of Santa Marta.

It became known that the processes carried out by the National Electoral Council are the following: investigated Edgar Santos, file 13398, rapporteur magistrate (MP). Dr. Benjamin Ortiz; investigated Santa Marta Sí Se Puede, file 13816, MP Dr. Benjamín Ortiz; investigated Elizabeth Molina, file 13806, MP Dra Maritza Martínez; investigated Sign Mallath, file 13825, MP Dra Maritza Martínez; investigated Franklin Lozano, file 13809, MP Dr. Alfonso Campo Martínez; investigated Firm with Fredy, resident 13824, MP Dr. Alfonso Campo Martínez; investigated Claudia Patricia Aarón, file 13823, MP Dr. Álvaro Hernán Prada; investigated Carlos Pinedo, resident 13811, MP Dr. César Lorduy and investigated José Alfredo Ordóñez, resident 13819, Dra. MP Alba Lucía Velásquez.

