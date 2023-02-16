Gustavo Palacios, spokesman for the El Valle Pro-Wall Civic Committee, municipality of Bahía Solano, denounced that the national government has breached the agreement signed on December 16, 2022 related to the construction of a retaining wall and the correction of the channel of the valley river.

In December 2022, the inhabitants of El Valle protested and closed the José Celestino Mutis airport in Bahía Solano because more than fifty houses have been destroyed by the Valle River in the last year. This river continues to erode the banks, destroying homes and threatening almost the entire area where the corregimiento is located.

On December 16, Javier Pava Sánchez, director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, UNGDR, was present in Bahía Solano and signed a document in which he promised to solve the problem with the Engineer Battalion.

“To date, the government has not complied one iota with the agreement of December 16. We resume our peaceful resistance and announce that we are going to stop education in the municipality and we are going to take over the Utría Natural Park,” said civic leader Gustavo Palacios.