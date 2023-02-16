13
The curve recalled the victims of the earthquake during the Conference League match against Basel
The Trabzonspor curve paid homage to the victims of the earthquake in Turkey with an image that portrays one of the many children saved from the rubble and the rescuers who have been working for days to save lives. The choreography appeared during the Conference League match against Basel.
February 16, 2023 – Updated February 16, 2023 , 9:33 pm
