National quintessence inherits the love of the Dragon Boat Festival Beijing Daxing Dragon Boat Festival traditional culture carnival presents a cultural feast to residents

On June 19th, the “Happy New Journey · National Essence Inheriting the Dragon Boat Festival” event hosted by the Propaganda Department of the Daxing District Party Committee of Beijing was held. When the Dragon Boat Festival is approaching, residents will be offered a feast of traditional Chinese culture to add to the festive atmosphere .

Considering that there are many elderly people in the jurisdiction, this event is carried out in the form of poetry recitation + Dragon Boat Festival customs and intangible cultural heritage experience. In the outdoor performance area, the recitation of Chinese classics, with the theme of inheriting Chinese classics, is divided into three chapters: “Zongqing”, “Faith” and “Hope”. Dance and other forms, dialogue with ancient sages, listen to feelings, show the inheritance and innovation of ancient and modern Chinese culture. In the indoor intangible cultural heritage creative experience zone, Dragon Boat Festival custom experience items such as making rice dumplings and sewing sachets, as well as intangible cultural heritage experience items such as painting facial makeup and round fans, attracted many residents to come to watch and experience. “Now it’s very difficult to make zongzi by myself, and many people don’t know how to make zongzi anymore. With the guidance of teachers, our zongzi-making skills have improved. I will make more when I go home and give them to neighbors to try!” Aunt Huang, a resident, etc. It’s too late to share my learning results and joy with more friends.

In addition to making zongzi and sewing sachets, the event also selected two representative items of Chinese intangible cultural heritage, Facebook and Tuan Fan, to invite residents to participate in the experience. Through the combination of colors and the transformation of lines, the experiencers draw different characters. The made round fans are also given to each other as gifts by the residents, connecting the neighbors who love each other.

“Traditional festivals are getting more and more attention. Whether it’s the Lantern Festival, Dragon Boat Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, etc., communities and streets will carry out corresponding traditional cultural activities, and everyone’s enthusiasm for participating is also very high. This time I not only participated in the performance, but also After experiencing so many interesting projects, I feel very fulfilled.” Ms. Zhang, a resident, said.

In addition, the event also set up a Hanfu experience project. Experiencers can choose their favorite Hanfu, try it on, take pictures as souvenirs, and print photos on the spot, allowing residents to experience a “traveling” addiction.

(Editors in charge: Meng Zhu, Gao Xing)

