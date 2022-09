Ye Niuping pointed out that Shaanxi resolutely implements the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, strengthens top-level design, improves the policy system, and perfects the implementation mechanism, so as to achieve the “four not to be picked”. Establish a dynamic monitoring and assistance mechanism to prevent returning to poverty, improve the early warning platform, and achieve full-staff screening, dynamic monitoring, accurate identification, assistance in place, and linkage from top to bottom. Formulate work plans for key counties to assist and list and supervise counties, clarify the key points of assistance and division of responsibilities, and implement them well. In response to disasters and epidemics, policies and measures have been introduced to coordinate food-for-work to increase the income of the masses. He said that Shaanxi will continue to strengthen measures, optimize policy supply, pay close attention to final implementation, solidly consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, and promote rural revitalization.

Jiang Tianbao pointed out that Shaanxi firmly adhered to the bottom line of not returning to poverty on a large scale, and the effective connection work had a good start, distinctive features, prominent highlights, and achieved remarkable results. He emphasized that it is necessary to accurately grasp the tasks of cadre training at this stage, effectively improve the quality of education and training of rural revitalization cadres, and improve the ability and level of rural revitalization cadres to do a good job in “three rural” work.(Reporter: Zhang Lejia)