A meeting of the National Security Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. The committee expressed its determination to continue operations against terrorists, not to come under any pressure on national affairs and said that there will be no compromise on the internal and external security of the country.

Web Desk: The 41st meeting of the National Security Committee at the Prime Minister House under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif lasted for 2 hours, in which the heads of the three armed forces, including the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the heads of the three armed forces, information, defense, finance, foreign and interior ministries. Ministers attended.

Other military and civilian officials including DGISI, DGIB, DGMI and DGMO also participated in the meeting while committee members and chief ministers of all four provinces also participated in the meeting.

The opinions of the provinces regarding holding general elections in the country were taken on the same day, while the heads of sensitive institutions related to national security, security, while the secretaries of the relevant ministries gave a briefing on the provision of funds and other matters.

In the meeting, the participants expressed their satisfaction on the actions against evil in different parts of the country, while paying homage to the services of those who were martyred in the incidents of terrorism.

The participants paid tribute to the agencies for the arrest of the head of the banned organization in Balochistan, the leaders said that the sacrifices of the officers and men of the security agencies will not go in vain, the committee agreed to continue the anti-terrorism operations.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar gave a detailed briefing on the economic situation, the participants were also informed about the negotiations with the IMF and the commitments of friendly countries, the committee decided not to come under any pressure on national issues. Will there be no compromise on the internal and external security of the country?

The Forum expressed determination to play their role for the country’s security and stability, that internal disturbances and the conspiracy to divide the nation will not be allowed to succeed in any way.