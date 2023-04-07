On March 15, the Tadó mayor’s office awarded the contract for the provision of private surveillance and security services in the different locations of the municipality, for a value of 543 million pesos.

On March 27, the Tadó mayor’s office began the process to contract the operation of the School Food Program, PAE, in the food supplement modality (prepared on site) – 2023 school calendar, worth 675 million pesos.

On March 27, the Tadó mayor’s office began the process to contract the development of cultural, traditional, recreational and arts activities in the municipality, worth 237 million pesos.

On February 20, the Tadó mayor’s office began the process to contract comprehensive care for the elderly Sisben i and ii in the municipality’s life center, for a value of 251 million pesos.

On February 21, the Tadó mayor’s office began the process to contract the supply of labor for phase II of the construction of the health post in the Tabor corregimiento, worth 130 million pesos.