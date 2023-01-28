The Santa Marta District Health Secretary will carry out the first day of vaccination from 8:00 in the morning to 4:00 in the afternoon, at the Health post located at 2 street #15-13 sector of San Jorge, this in order to ensure greater protection for Samaria citizens, taking into account that they are effective vaccines to avoid possible diseases such as Covid-19, Measles and other infectious diseases that can repeat, especially in the elderly, children or young people with other types of diseases in their bodies, taking into account that they are effective vaccines to mitigate them.

It should be noted that Covid-19 is still present, according to the National Institute of Health (INS) new cases have been registered, since during the first three weeks of 2023 they made a report for the number of 88 people who died from this dreadful disease.

It may interest you: Covid-19 vaccination day is activated on the beaches and tourist sites of Santa Marta

To prevent cases like these from continuing, citizens must seek to protect themselves through the new vaccination day and likewise protect other Samarian citizens.