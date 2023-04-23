Nearly 12,000 exhibitors will launch the second phase of the Canton Fair | Canton Fair_Sina Technology_Sina.com





Focusing on daily consumer goods, gifts, and home decorations, it will last until April 27

On April 23, the second phase of the 133rd Canton Fair will be held until April 27. The themes of this exhibition are mainly consumer goods, gifts, and home decorations. There are 18 exhibition areas with an exhibition area of ​​505,000 square meters.

New Express reporter Lu Yansi Wang Tong Bi Zhiyi

Over 24,000 offline booths

The second phase of the Canton Fair has more than 24,000 offline booths and nearly 12,000 exhibitors. Among the participating companies, there are more than 1,600 brand companies and companies that have won the titles of high-tech, specialized and special “little giants”, individual champions, national enterprise technology centers, AEO (certified operators), and time-honored Chinese brands.

A reporter from New Express found that exhibitors seized the opportunity of the re-opening of offline exhibitions to showcase new products and new technologies. Simulated Christmas trees, Christmas stocking gift bags, Christmas wooden houses… This year’s gift exhibition area attracted a large number of overseas buyers to purchase Christmas gifts. “There are so many gifts here, I am very happy to finally have a face-to-face communication with the manufacturer.” A buyer from the United States said when communicating with reporters.

As an “old Canton Fair”, Guangzhou Light Out Group Co., Ltd. will focus on creating booths for household products in this issue, and launch an overall solution service for supermarket display, allowing buyers to realize one-stop equipment procurement. “New and old friends at home and abroad can not only continue the ‘screen-to-screen’ contact for three years, but also restart the ‘face-to-face’ negotiation to share business opportunities.” Zhai Hui, the company’s deputy general manager, said in an interview with the New Express reporter that the Canton Fair is the most important The goal is to negotiate happily with new and old customers and promote more transactions. Secondly, as a foreign trade company, I also hope to use this exhibition to keep abreast of the development of the domestic industry, communicate more with excellent suppliers in the industry, and then seek new opportunities in the supply chain and import procurement, etc. cooperation space.

The first import exhibition was established

The new exhibition halls, new themes, new companies, and new products of the second phase of the Canton Fair brought a series of surprises to the buyers attending the fair. In the new maternity, baby and children exhibition area, nearly 400 companies will display nearly a thousand kinds of baby carriages, baby clothes and accessories, baby furniture, preschool education supplies, mother and baby electrical appliances and other hot-selling products in domestic and foreign markets.

This year, the second phase of the import exhibition was set up for the first time. A total of about 130 companies from 26 countries and regions participated in 13 exhibition areas including gifts, kitchen utensils, and household products. Turkey, India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, China, organized groups from 4 countries and regions. Exhibitors. Five state-level import trade promotion innovation demonstration zones including Guangzhou Nansha, Guangzhou Huangpu, Wenzhou Ouhai, Guangxi Beihai, and Inner Mongolia Qisumu will also make their debut at the Canton Fair.

Plus consumer benefits

It is worth mentioning that on April 23, the day when the second phase of the Canton Fair was launched, the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce announced that it would continue to deepen the linkage between the exhibition and consumption, mobilize major business districts, enterprises and platforms, and strive for increased consumption benefits for everyone, covering food and drink Playing with housing and transportation, the consumption venues radiate all major business districts, providing Cantonese-style exclusive care and one-stop caring services for exhibitors and citizens.

The reporter learned that on the basis of the first-phase consumer welfare, the second-phase will add the following benefits: In terms of shopping, in addition to consumer benefits such as discounts, full discounts, and free express delivery, there will be new lucky draws, free packaging, and free luggage storage services in some stores etc.; in terms of travel, 40% off on buses and 50% off on subways; in terms of catering, more catering coupons have been added; in terms of tourism, ultra-low price tickets for scenic spots have been added.



