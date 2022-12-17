“Who has ibuprofen, can you sell it to me?”

“No money, I’ll give you two tablets.”

“No, I’ll give you the money.”

“It’s just two pills, it’s really not enough, come and get it.”

“I have antipyretics for children here. If you haven’t bought them, I’ll use them for you first.”

……

In order to do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic and solve the temporary shortage of cold and fever medicines, Fengtai District, while actively raising the supply of medicines, launched the “Neighborhood Mutual Help, Sending Charcoal in the Snow” campaign in various community villages in the district to encourage neighbors to use non-contact medicines Sharing, building a drug sharing platform in the Loumen WeChat group to solve the problem of emergency medication for the masses. Heart-warming acts that touched people’s hearts continued to happen one after another, and heart-warming scenes of neighbors helping each other were staged one after another, shortening the distance and feelings between neighbors and warming each other’s hearts.

The grid group weaves a mutual aid network, and the heart-warming relay continues

“Who has Fuyu alcohol, can you sell me a bottle? Disinfect the house, and the children are young.” “How much? I put it at the door.” On the morning of December 14, a bungalow in Shimenkou, Dahuichang Community, Beigong Town These conversations emerged in the district’s WeChat group. After putting on the mask, Brother Yang in the group immediately put the alcohol on the bench outside the neighbor’s house. “I saw a neighbor asking for alcohol in the group, and it happened that my family had a surplus, so I gave it away without any trouble.” “It’s all neighbors in the neighborhood, and everyone will take the initiative to help when they have something to do on weekdays.” Brother Yang said.

Residents of Fengtai community WeChat group love to share medicines

“Who has the compound fresh bamboo leek?” “A one-and-a-half-year-old child has a high fever and can’t buy medicine. Can anyone help me to get rid of it?” One after another, voices asking for help rang out in the WeChat group of Heyi Street residents. “I have” “I need you to come to the door to get it”… Neighbors enthusiastically responded to the information asking for medicine, put it on the door, sprayed alcohol, and boxes of medicines were shared through contactless drugs, conveying the enthusiasm and peace of mind of neighbors helping each other, demonstrating An example of a good neighbor. There are also residents who take the initiative to share their own medicines in the group and give them to residents in need. They add a touch of warmth to this harsh winter.

On the evening of December 11, Ms. Li, who lives in Yungang Street, posted a “help message” in the community WeChat group chat. The child in the family developed symptoms such as mild cough and runny nose, and had a low-grade fever. At this time, the medicine at home was finished, and the family was not around, and the online order could not be delivered until the next day… A series of situations made Ms. Li worried. Then Ms. Li sent her “help message” to the group. In the WeChat group, everyone talked to each other, there were those who supported, those who delivered medicine, and those who helped. For a while, the warm love passed through the Internet, which made Ms. Li feel at ease. On the evening of the 11th, the child took the medicine and fell asleep, and he did not have a high fever, and he was still able to take online classes normally, which made Ms. Li very pleased.

Neighbors take care of each other and actively share resources

“Who has the antigen, can you sell me one?” “You don’t need money, you can come and get it, and put it on my milk box.” These conversations took place in the WeChat group of Tianlun Jincheng Community, Huaxiang Street. “In the community group, I saw someone asking for antigens. I happened to have them in my house, and I shared them with my neighbors without any trouble. During the epidemic, neighbors living in the same unit should take care of each other.” Residents who are enthusiastic about sharing antigens So to speak.

“Does anyone have Fuyu Antigens? Sell me two, thank you!” “Do you have more Antigens? Can you transfer a few?”… “I have them, just come and pick them up later, no money required.” A resident of Heyi Street Such a conversation resounded in the WeChat group. In the face of the neighbors asking for help, everyone made selfless dedication to overcome the difficulties together. At this moment, a test kit for antigens has become a carrier to convey the friendship of neighbors. Big Love.

Residents of Fengtai community WeChat group love to share medicines

“I have two extra boxes of cold medicine here, please contact me if you need it.” Among the residents of You’anmen Street, sharing the surplus medicine has become a tacit understanding. Determine the time and place in the group, put on the mask, take the medicine, and deliver it to the appointed place. “I saw someone asking for medicine in the community group, and I happened to have it at home, so I gave it to me.” A resident said that everyone is a neighbor. During the current epidemic, it is right to help when there are difficulties.

“Which kind neighbor, your family has Merrill Lynch used by wealthy children. My child has a high fever.” “I have a bottle at home, newly opened, take it to the child.” “Okay, thank you very much.” Living in The elder sister of the South Street resident of Dexiu Community in Beigong Town said: “I saw someone looking for antipyretics for the child, and the family was anxious when the child had a fever. It is understandable. We are all neighbors, and they will help if there is something on weekdays. “

In Building 13, Huayuan 1st Lane, Taipingqiao Street, an old man had a fever at night, and there was no antipyretics at home. After learning of this emergency, the community grid staff immediately advocated mutual assistance among neighbors in the WeChat group in the building, and many neighbors responded positively. In the end, the old man got the antipyretic medicine as soon as possible to reduce the fever in time, ensuring safety.

“Who has antipyretic medicine? My child has a fever of 39 degrees. The medicine ordered at home has not yet arrived. If the neighbors have the medicine, I will borrow it first. I will return it to everyone when the medicine arrives.” This is Qingta Street Zhujiang Zitai Community A young father in Building 23 of Zhujiang Fengjing Community sent a message asking for drug transfer in the WeChat group of the building group. Less than a minute after the child’s father’s message was sent, the WeChat group of Building 23 became lively. Neighbors They scrambled to leave messages, some replied “I have medicine for you at home”, and some replied “What medicine do you need, I can provide you with some.” For a while, the atmosphere of mutual assistance and friendship among neighbors in the community spread in the WeChat group, on the 23rd The Lou WeChat group has become the home front for everyone to fight against the epidemic.

Volunteers share knowledge on epidemic prevention, run errands and buy medicines to solve problems

In the face of symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and cough that may occur in pregnant women and the general population, in addition to active medication, many resident volunteers in Heyi Street actively shared some protection knowledge in the group. Among them, doctors from obstetrics and gynecology hospitals instruct pregnant women how to do daily obstetric checkups and precautions in the group, and resident volunteers share some tips for alleviating symptoms in the group, and residents share in time in the group Seek medical information and help neighbors solve problems in purchasing medicine.

“My rheumatism medicine is used up. Now that the epidemic is serious, I am isolated at home alone and dare not go out to prescribe medicine. Can the community help me?” Aunt Fu, who lives in Building A3, Donggaodi, called the community for help. Auntie Fu, 60 years old this year, suffers from severe rheumatism and needs to take medicine for a long time. During the isolation period, Auntie Fu’s medicines are about to run out, and she needs to purchase them urgently. After the community learned of this situation, they immediately contacted community grid volunteers to go to the community health station to prescribe medicines for Aunt Fu. After receiving the medicine, Aunt Fu said emotionally: “Now the epidemic is severe, and you can’t go out casually. The medicine was delivered in a timely manner. It’s really hard work for you!”

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)