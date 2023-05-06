Network of local groups – KPÖ wants nationwide candidacy for state parliament

Dawn under the sign of the hammer and sickle – this is how the status quo of the KPÖ in Lower Austria can be aptly described. “After the elections in Salzburg, there are currently many inquiries from people who want to become active,” says Christiane Maringer. The state spokeswoman for the communists also knows where the left wind is blowing from: “Where we are there for the people in local politics, there are also successes in regional elections.” As just recently in Salzburg. And on January 29th of this year in Fischamend. In the city in the Bruck an der Leitha district, the KPÖ – completely unnoticed by the general public – got 6.1 percent of the votes in the Lower Austria state elections.