Nevado del Ruiz shows increased seismic activity and ash emission
The institute attached to the Ministry of Mines and Energy reported on March 4 that the Nevado del Ruiz volcano presented an increase in activity. It would have been occurring since February 27, the last hours being a record of high activity at the energy level, associated with the continuous emission of ash and changes in the temperature of the gas column.
“Through the cameras installed in the area of the volcano, it was possible to confirm the emission of ash and the changes in temperature. In the permanent monitoring of the cenizometer, located at the headquarters of the SGC observatory, it was possible to corroborate the This material has fallen in the city of Manizales since the early hours of the morning,” reported the Colombian Geological Service.
The System also reported: “The level of activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues in Amarillo, that is, it continues with changes in the behavior of volcanic activity. The SGC remains attentive to the evolution of the volcanic phenomenon and will continue to report in a timely manner any changes that may occur “.
Strong tremor on the border between Cúcuta and Venezuela
Seventy of Pablo Escobar’s hippos will be sent to Mexico and India
A total of Seventy hippos that are descendants of those imported by the drug trafficker, Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria, will be sent to Mexico and India. The Governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, requested permission from the departmental assembly to make said export.
The news was confirmed by Aníbal Gaviria himself, through his social networks: “The Ostok Sanctuary International Foundation has expressed interest in relocating a group of 70 hippos from Puerto Triunfo to natural sanctuaries in India and Mexico. Because we are friends of animals, in our government we have been accompanying the process. Life first.”
The Government of Antioquia also communicated that from now on steps will be taken to transfer the animals abroad: “United we will rescue the hippos from the Hacienda Nápoles; now they will live happily in natural sanctuaries in India and Mexico. Protecting them is our commitment.”
Pablo Escobar’s hippos will have a new home
Hippos are a species from Africa and Asia that until very recently had no presence in South America: “The hippos arrived in Antioquia as part of the outlandish whim of drug traffickers. It was not their territory or their natural environment, but they adapted and began to multiply in a process typical of their nature,” explained Gaviria.
As they became a threat, it was even thought that some specimens should be sacrificed: “When there were so many that they seemed uncontrollable, the proposal made by many was to eliminate them, because according to the considerations they are an invasive species. But our philosophy is always and will always be to defend life in all its forms”.
Thanks to the management of various entities, today these hippos, victims of animal trafficking, will be able to have a new opportunity in life: “We have privileged life, with the support of Cornare, the Ostok Sanctuary Foundation and the Government of India, we we prepared to support the translocation of the first sixty hippos to a natural sanctuary in India and ten more to Mexico. They will make a fantastic trip to new homes. We have it clear, caring for animals, the planet, is caring for life “Gaviria pointed out.