Seventy of Pablo Escobar’s hippos will be sent to Mexico and India



A total of Seventy hippos that are descendants of those imported by the drug trafficker, Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria, will be sent to Mexico and India. The Governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, requested permission from the departmental assembly to make said export.

The news was confirmed by Aníbal Gaviria himself, through his social networks: “The Ostok Sanctuary International Foundation has expressed interest in relocating a group of 70 hippos from Puerto Triunfo to natural sanctuaries in India and Mexico. Because we are friends of animals, in our government we have been accompanying the process. Life first.”

Also read: The complicated situation of Pablo Escobar’s hippos in Colombia

The Government of Antioquia also communicated that from now on steps will be taken to transfer the animals abroad: “United we will rescue the hippos from the Hacienda Nápoles; now they will live happily in natural sanctuaries in India and Mexico. Protecting them is our commitment.”

Pablo Escobar’s hippos will have a new home

Hippos are a species from Africa and Asia that until very recently had no presence in South America: “The hippos arrived in Antioquia as part of the outlandish whim of drug traffickers. It was not their territory or their natural environment, but they adapted and began to multiply in a process typical of their nature,” explained Gaviria.

It may interest you: Day of the hippopotamus, an invasive species that has Colombian scientists in check

As they became a threat, it was even thought that some specimens should be sacrificed: “When there were so many that they seemed uncontrollable, the proposal made by many was to eliminate them, because according to the considerations they are an invasive species. But our philosophy is always and will always be to defend life in all its forms”.

Thanks to the management of various entities, today these hippos, victims of animal trafficking, will be able to have a new opportunity in life: “We have privileged life, with the support of Cornare, the Ostok Sanctuary Foundation and the Government of India, we we prepared to support the translocation of the first sixty hippos to a natural sanctuary in India and ten more to Mexico. They will make a fantastic trip to new homes. We have it clear, caring for animals, the planet, is caring for life “Gaviria pointed out.