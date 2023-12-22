New banners of dissidents appeared in Neiva and Villavieja, Huila

On this Wednesday morning, banners alluding to FARC dissidents reappeared in Neiva and the municipality of Villavieja, Huila.

The banner of the dissident group known as Bloc Jorge Suarez Briceno of the FARC appeared installed in the Las Cristalinas neighborhood, located in the southeast of Neiva, generating concern and fear among residents. Local authorities are investigating the authorship of this action, while the community remains on alert.

Simultaneously, in the municipality of Villavieja, Huila, similar banners were detected, also attributed to the same group outside the law. One of these banners was installed at the main entrance of the municipality during the morning. The message on the banner declares: «The fight for land, territory and food sovereignty will always be fundamental principles within the revolutionary process. “We invite you to join forces and build peace with social and environmental justice.”

It should be noted that, just a week ago, similar cases were recorded in strategic points such as Algeciras and Route 45, a vital road that connects the south of Colombia with the rest of the country, where other banners with similar messages from the dissidents were installed. of the FARC. Local authorities remain on alert and continue working to identify those responsible for these acts and guarantee the safety of the community.

