New images of Silvestre Dangond’s restaurant in Valledupar are known

Many people are waiting for the opening date of the exclusive restaurant of the vallenato singer Silvestre Dangond in Valledupar, which is called ‘El Rubí’.

In previous days a photograph was known of the urumitero artist with an apron and a chef’s hat that had the name of the food establishment in the center, and to his sides were several women dressed in red.

The new images were officially published on the Instagram account of the Unicentro de Valledupar Shopping Center, the site where it is located the prestigious restaurant, which in turn promises to attract people to the mall.

In the photographs you can see the yellow chairs and the black tables that the restaurant has. In the bar you can see varieties of liquors, among them, the ‘Ron Defensor’ that Silvestre Dangond and Abelardo de la Espriella launched on the market.

Although the place has not officially opened its doors to the public nor has it inaugurated, the newspaper EL PILÓN learned that reservations are being made.

