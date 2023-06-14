Washington Wizards, possible the farewell of Bradley Beal

Some NBA franchises begin to probe the Washington Wizards about a possible trade for Bradley Beal.

Team president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent, Priority Sports‘ Mark Bartelstein, are in close contact to discuss proposed scenarios for the franchise, sources reported. ESPN.

After completing the first year of his five-year, $251 million contract, Beal is the only NBA player currently with a no-trade clause in his contract.

If Winger is inclined to radically redesign the franchise’s roster, teams won’t just have to talk to Winger and Wizards general manager Will Dawkins about trade ideas — they’ll need to include Bartelstein in a three-way conversation.