Home » Washington Wizards, possible the farewell of Bradley Beal
Sports

Washington Wizards, possible the farewell of Bradley Beal

by admin
Washington Wizards, possible the farewell of Bradley Beal

Some NBA franchises begin to probe the Washington Wizards about a possible trade for Bradley Beal.

Team president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent, Priority Sports‘ Mark Bartelstein, are in close contact to discuss proposed scenarios for the franchise, sources reported. ESPN.

After completing the first year of his five-year, $251 million contract, Beal is the only NBA player currently with a no-trade clause in his contract.

If Winger is inclined to radically redesign the franchise’s roster, teams won’t just have to talk to Winger and Wizards general manager Will Dawkins about trade ideas — they’ll need to include Bartelstein in a three-way conversation.

See also  Duuude, Marianne Williamson Is Running For President Again

You may also like

A documentary about the star Czech biker is...

How is the final Selectivity grade calculated?

Olympia: ÖOC accepts the election proposal

Xavi Simons (Netherlands): “It’s a disappointment”

Netherlands 2-4 Croatia: Zlatko Dalic’s side seal Nations...

Insanely! Hamilton doesn’t win, but he’s waiting for...

The 2022-23 Nations League finals – everything you...

Pilz missed the Boulder finals in Innsbruck

Su Bingtian retired due to the sequelae of...

YOJIRO UETAKE DOUBLE OLYMPIC GOLD “MADE IN USA”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy