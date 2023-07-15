The new home jersey of SV Werder Bremen has been very well received by many fans – this is now also reflected in the sales figures: It is the jersey that has had the best start in sales in the past ten years. The club has now announced this. The shirt of the new outfitter has been sold over the counter four times as often as on average since its appearance on July 7th.

This has now had its first consequences: the shirt is no longer available in some sizes. There are bottlenecks, especially with large sizes, which, according to Werder, is due to the fact that the jersey is relatively small. That’s why the jersey in 2XL to 5XL is currently sold out.

New Werder jersey: the club promises supplies

It will take some time before all sizes of the new jersey are available again. Werder has announced that supplies will be delivered in the coming weeks, but the shirt will not be available again in all sizes until mid-September. In the meantime, Werder will also launch the new away and new special kits.

The away jersey will be presented shortly before the first test in Zillertal, before the special jersey is shown at the “Fans’ Day”.

