New landing of migrants in Roccella, arrived in 80 – Calabria

(ANSA) – ROCCELLA JONICA, JUNE 13 – New arrival of migrants at the port of Roccella Ionica, in the Locride, at the end of a sea rescue operation carried out by the military of the Coast Guard off the Calabrian coast. The migrants, 80 in all, were aboard a damaged sailboat a few tens of miles from the coast when they were identified. The travelers were transferred to two patrol boats of the Port Authority of Roccella Ionica and taken safely into the port.



Among the 80 migrants, of Iraqi and Iranian nationality, are about twenty women and 5 children. The vessel would have left about four days ago from the coast of Türkiye.



After landing, the refugees underwent an initial medical examination and subsequently, at the disposal of the Prefecture of Reggio Calabria, temporarily accommodated, in the same port of call, in a tensile structure managed by volunteers from the Red Cross, the Civil Protection and a team of Doctors Without Borders. With today’s landing, the number of arrivals in the Port of Roccella alone rose to 19 in 2023, for a total of almost 3,000 migrants. (HANDLE).

