A new emergency was registered in the sector of La Esmeralda, municipality of Rosas, where another mass removal occurred that dragged two people.

The landslide occurred precisely at the site of the Pan-American Highway that was affected by the collapse of January 9.

As reported by Lieutenant Víctor Valencia, commander of the Rosas Volunteer Fire Department, two people were about to be swept away by the landslide and managed to be rescued with minor injuries.

Lieutenant Valencia indicated that “the search and rescue team arrived at the site and found the two people who were about to be dragged away.”

The lifeguard stated that “he was not able to take them, it was something very superficial. In the same way, there were 15 people who had managed to pass, but because of the scare of the landslide, they began to run and some fell and ended up scraped and others covered in mud.

Instability

For this reason, the commander of the Rosas Fire Department warned about the risk faced by people who decide to cross the area of ​​the collapse due to the instability of the terrain and the fracture of the mountain.

The head of the Cauca Risk Management Advisory Office, Wisner Cortés, said that the passage of inhabitants and motorcyclists through the site is prohibited, as well as the use of tarabitas for the transport of travelers.

Cortés said that “there was a movement of mud and stone. This is due to the lagoons that have formed in the upper part of the mountain due to the rains and one of them collapsed. Fortunately this did not occur in the area where the new variant is being built”.

As will be recalled, the works on the alternate variant, which is built meters below the landslide, were delayed for another week due to weather conditions.

