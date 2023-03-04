TUC current

Research

The research podcast of Chemnitz University of Technology is entering its fifth round – in the teaser, the podcast team around the new moderator Wieland Mikolajczyk looks at highlights and innovations

The “TUCscicast” starts its fifth season with the traditional teaser. This time, however, with a new cast behind the moderator’s microphone – because journalist Wieland Mikolajczyk takes over the moderator’s scepter from Pascal Anselmi, who is facing new professional challenges. “I’m really looking forward to supporting the TUCscicast team starting this season and, above all, to the many exciting research topics that we’ll get to the bottom of in the podcast,” says Mikolajczyk.

In the teaser episode, Jun.-Prof. dr Andreas Bischof, holder of the junior professorship in sociology with a focus on technology at the Faculty of Human and Social Sciences at the TU Chemnitz, and Matthias Fejes from the press office and cross-media editorial team at the TU together with Mikolajczyk on the highlights and innovations of the coming season.

In this way, the production team intends to consistently continue on the path it has taken towards more relevance and topicality. This will already become apparent in the first episode, which will deal with ChatGPT and its influence on university teaching and in which Prof. Dr. Robert Lepenies, President of the Karlshochschule Karlsruhe and Expert in digital educationwill be a guest.

“We are convinced that we have succeeded in developing the podcast further by introducing external guests. Because other voices from research not only bring in further perspectives and open up the field of discussion, this also shows the scientific claim of this format – because research takes place in lively dialogue and exchange,” says Andreas Bischof.

“By introducing external experts who get into conversation with researchers at Chemnitz University of Technology, we want to do even more justice to the claim of this podcast as a format for science communication. It is about strengthening trust in science and providing information and classifications. To this end, the processes behind the research should become transparent and well-founded background information on current and urgent topics should help form opinions,” adds Matthias Fejes.

Background: TUCscicast – TU research that catches your ear

When it was launched in 2018, the “TUCscicast” was the only ongoing discussion podcast of a German university. He is now firmly established in the podcast world and is both the subject of reports and a source for journalistic research.

While the episodes of the first season already had an average of over 3,000 listeners per episode, access to the episodes of the fourth season rose to almost 600,000 total views between December 2021 and September 2022.

Season 4 episodes available:

Episode 0 (Teaser)

Episode 01: Cannabis legalization: Aspects of addiction research and drug therapy (Prof. Dr. Stephan Mühlig, holder of the professorship for clinical psychology and psychotherapy at Chemnitz University of Technology, head of the Chemnitz smokers’ outpatient clinic and the psychotherapeutic university outpatient clinic (PHA-TUC GmbH) and psychosocial counseling center in Chemnitz)

(Prof. Dr. Stephan Mühlig, holder of the professorship for clinical psychology and psychotherapy at Chemnitz University of Technology, head of the Chemnitz smokers’ outpatient clinic and the psychotherapeutic university outpatient clinic (PHA-TUC GmbH) and psychosocial counseling center in Chemnitz) Episode 02: Corona walks: Between legitimate protest and radicalized democracy danger (Dr. Piotr Kocyba, former research associate at the professorship for cultural and country studies in East Central Europe at the TU Chemnitz and Dr. Alexander Leistner, research associate at the Institute for Cultural Studies at the University of Leipzig)

(Dr. Piotr Kocyba, former research associate at the professorship for cultural and country studies in East Central Europe at the TU Chemnitz and Dr. Alexander Leistner, research associate at the Institute for Cultural Studies at the University of Leipzig) Episode 03: One year Biden – How is the relationship between the US administration and the traffic light government developing? (Prof. Dr. Kai Oppermann, Professor of International Politics at Chemnitz University of Technology)

(Prof. Dr. Kai Oppermann, Professor of International Politics at Chemnitz University of Technology) Episode 04: Two years of pandemic – where cultural workers are today (Diana Heinbucher and Anja Herrmann-Fankhänel, research associates at the Professorship of Innovation Research and Technology Management at Chemnitz University of Technology)

(Diana Heinbucher and Anja Herrmann-Fankhänel, research associates at the Professorship of Innovation Research and Technology Management at Chemnitz University of Technology) Episode 05: The return of borders in the 21st century (Prof. Dr. Birgit Glorius, professor of human geography with a focus on European migration research at the TU Chemnitz and Prof. Dr. Steffen Mau. Mau, professor and head of the macrosociology department at the Humboldt University in Berlin)

(Prof. Dr. Birgit Glorius, professor of human geography with a focus on European migration research at the TU Chemnitz and Prof. Dr. Steffen Mau. Mau, professor and head of the macrosociology department at the Humboldt University in Berlin) Episode 06: How artificial brains could shape the robotics of the future ( Prof. Dr. Florian Gunter Röhrbein, holder of the professorship in neurorobotics at Chemnitz University of Technology)

Prof. Dr. Florian Gunter Röhrbein, holder of the professorship in neurorobotics at Chemnitz University of Technology) Episode 07: Where science communication is after two years of pandemic (Rebecca Winkels, former Head of Communication and Strategy at Wissenschaft im Dialog and project manager for the portal Wissenschaftskommunikation.de, Dr. Nicolas Wöhrl, physicist at the University of Duisburg-Essen and host of the podcast “Methodisch Inkorrekt!” and Matthias Fejes)

(Rebecca Winkels, former Head of Communication and Strategy at Wissenschaft im Dialog and project manager for the portal Wissenschaftskommunikation.de, Dr. Nicolas Wöhrl, physicist at the University of Duisburg-Essen and host of the podcast “Methodisch Inkorrekt!” and Matthias Fejes) Episode 08: How we perceive crime ( Prof. Dr. Frank Asbrock, Director of the Center for Criminological Research Saxony e. v ()

Prof. Dr. Frank Asbrock, Director of the Center for Criminological Research Saxony e. v () Episode 09: Life in Risk Democracy (Dr. Ulf Bohmann, research associate at the professorship for sociological theories at the TU Chemnitz and Dr. Jenni Brichzin from the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich)

(Dr. Ulf Bohmann, research associate at the professorship for sociological theories at the TU Chemnitz and Dr. Jenni Brichzin from the University of the Federal Armed Forces in Munich) Special: War in Ukraine (Prof. Dr. Birgit Glorius, Prof. Dr. Stefan Garsztecki, holder of the professorship for cultural and country studies of Eastern Central Europe at the TU Chemnitz and expert for the region of Eastern Central Europe, Prof. Dr. Kai Oppermann and Prof. Dr. Vladimir Shikhman, holder of the professorship Business Mathematics at Chemnitz University of Technology)

Season 3 Episodes Available:

Episode 0 (Teaser)

Episode 01: The 2020 US Presidential Election (Prof. Dr. Kai Oppermann from the Chair of International Politics and TU student Chelsea Burris)

(Prof. Dr. Kai Oppermann from the Chair of International Politics and TU student Chelsea Burris) Episode 02: Application for Capital of Culture Chemnitz 2025 (Prof. Dr. Henning Laux from the Professorship for Sociology with a focus on sociological theories)

(Prof. Dr. Henning Laux from the Professorship for Sociology with a focus on sociological theories) Episode 03: Mathematics, artificial intelligence and the transparency of large amounts of data (Dr. Franziska Nestler and Michael Schmischke from the Professorship of Applied Functional Analysis)

(Dr. Franziska Nestler and Michael Schmischke from the Professorship of Applied Functional Analysis) Episode 04: The Study on the Unconditional Basic Income (Prof. Dr. Markus Hertwig)

(Prof. Dr. Markus Hertwig) Episode 05: The world after the US election (Prof. Dr. Kai Oppermann from the Chair of International Politics and the US TU student Chelsea Burris)

(Prof. Dr. Kai Oppermann from the Chair of International Politics and the US TU student Chelsea Burris) Episode 06: The Price of Digital Labor ( dr Philipp Lorig from the Institute of Sociology)

dr Philipp Lorig from the Institute of Sociology) Episode 07: How smart systems are changing our everyday lives (Prof. Dr. Harald Kuhn from the Professorship for Smart Systems Integration)

(Prof. Dr. Harald Kuhn from the Professorship for Smart Systems Integration) Episode 08: Printed Paper Speakers ( dr Georg Schmidt from the Institute for Print and Media Technology.)

dr Georg Schmidt from the Institute for Print and Media Technology.) Episode 09: Elections and democracy in times of pandemic (Jun.-Prof. Arndt Leininger, PhD from the junior professorship Political Science Research Methods)

(Jun.-Prof. Arndt Leininger, PhD from the junior professorship Political Science Research Methods) Episode 10: Innovative Indoor-Navigation (Dr. Marko Rößler and Daniel Froß from the Chair of Circuit and System Design)

Season 2 Episodes Available:

Episode 0 (Teaser)

Episode 01: Sherlock Holmes in India and Postcolonial Megacities (Prof. Dr. Cecile Sandten, Professorship of English Literature)

(Prof. Dr. Cecile Sandten, Professorship of English Literature) Episode 02: Fuel cells and the future of mobility (Prof. Dr. Thomas von Unwerth, Professorship for Alternative Vehicle Drives)

(Prof. Dr. Thomas von Unwerth, Professorship for Alternative Vehicle Drives) Episode 03: Helping machines and the psychology of fitness trackers (Christiane Attig, Professorship “General Psychology I & Industrial Psychology)

(Christiane Attig, Professorship “General Psychology I & Industrial Psychology) Episode 04: Event marketing, smileys and corporate succession (Prof. Dr. Cornelia Zanger, Professorship for Marketing and Retail Management)

(Prof. Dr. Cornelia Zanger, Professorship for Marketing and Retail Management) Episode 05: Wikipedia, digital work and online collaboration (Prof. Dr. Christian Pentzold, Professorship for Communication and Media Studies)

(Prof. Dr. Christian Pentzold, Professorship for Communication and Media Studies) Episode 06: Brexit and its consequences (Prof. Dr. Klaus Stolz, Professur British and American Cultural/Social Studies)

(Prof. Dr. Klaus Stolz, Professur British and American Cultural/Social Studies) Episode 07: The fourth industrial revolution and how we will live and work in the future (Prof. Dr. Bullinger-Hoffmann from the Professorship of Ergonomics and Innovation Management)

(Prof. Dr. Bullinger-Hoffmann from the Professorship of Ergonomics and Innovation Management) Episode 08: Give grandma & grandpa a robot! – Social machines in care ( dr Andreas Bischoff, Professorship for Media Informatics)

dr Andreas Bischoff, Professorship for Media Informatics) Episode 09: Conspiracy ideologies in times of the Corona crisis (Jun.-Prof. Dr. Tom Mannewitz, junior professorship for research methods in political science)

(Jun.-Prof. Dr. Tom Mannewitz, junior professorship for research methods in political science) Episode 10: Sustainability in textile technology (Prof. Dr. Holger Cebulla, Chair of Textile Technologies)

Available Episodes of Season 1:

Episode 0 (Teaser)

Episode 01: Time and Time Perception (Dr. Isabell Winkler, Professorship for Research Methods and Evaluation in Psychology)

(Dr. Isabell Winkler, Professorship for Research Methods and Evaluation in Psychology) Episode 02: Language(s) of science (Prof. Dr. Winfried Thielman, Professor of German as a Foreign and Second Language)

(Prof. Dr. Winfried Thielman, Professor of German as a Foreign and Second Language) Episode 03: Helping machines and the psychology of fitness trackers (Christiane Attig, Professorship “General Psychology I & Industrial Psychology)

(Christiane Attig, Professorship “General Psychology I & Industrial Psychology) Episode 04: Crowdsourcing, DarkWeb and the Sociology of the Digital World (Jun.-Prof. Dr. Christian Papsdorf, junior professorship for sociology of technology)

(Jun.-Prof. Dr. Christian Papsdorf, junior professorship for sociology of technology) Episode 05: Diversity and Stereotypes (Prof. Dr. Bertolt Meyer, Professor of Work, Organizational and Business Psychology and Director of the Institute of Psychology)

(Prof. Dr. Bertolt Meyer, Professor of Work, Organizational and Business Psychology and Director of the Institute of Psychology) Episode 06: Death in computer games (Dr. Miriam Schreiter, Chair of Intercultural Communication)

(Dr. Miriam Schreiter, Chair of Intercultural Communication) Episode 07: Quantum chemistry and the basics of the energy transition (Prof. Dr. Alexander Auer,

(Prof. Dr. Alexander Auer, computational quantum chemistry)

Episode 08: Organic solar cells and photovoltaics in Germany Prof. Dr. Carsten Deibel, professorship for experimental physics with a focus on optics and photonics)

Prof. Dr. Carsten Deibel, professorship for experimental physics with a focus on optics and photonics) Episode 09: Artificial intelligences and their prejudices (Prof. Dr. Alexandra Bendixen, Professorship for Structure and Function of Cognitive Systems and Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Einhäuser-Treyer, Professorship for Physics of Cognitive Processes)

(Prof. Dr. Alexandra Bendixen, Professorship for Structure and Function of Cognitive Systems and Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Einhäuser-Treyer, Professorship for Physics of Cognitive Processes) Episode 10: Gestures, their grammar and what you can “show” machines (Prof. Dr. Ellen Fricke, Professorship of German Linguistics, Semiotics and Multimodal Communication)

Mario Steinebach

03.03.2023

