citigroup. it’s cutting hundreds of jobs across the company, including its investment banking division.
The cuts amount to less than 1 percent of Citigroup’s 240,000-strong workforce, according to people familiar with the matter and who asked not to be named, Bloomberg reports. Also affected are employees of the company’s operations and technology organization and mortgage underwriting division in the United States.
