at Tight Of Art-ER a new cycle has begun incubation for 11 innovative startups from Emilia-Romagna. The selected startups participate in a path of business development and access to international markets through the support of dedicated coaches, training, specialist consultancy, networking events and Art-ER services ready for the investor, intellectual property helpdesk, kick-ER e mentor board. An initiative to encourage the development of new innovative businesses.

The 11 startups, in addition to having access to a package of services to support the growth of their business, benefit from office space iin via Castiglione 136 in Bologna.

All startups selected

These are the winning startups of the 2023-2024 tender: Adaptronics designs an adhesive film with an electrostatic function for industrial robotics; Alexandria has designed a bottle with anti-microbial, anti-bacterial and anti-corrosive properties; Bonobo-PadelCamera has created a camera to record players and padel matches (it provides highlights and info on player performances);

Bioverse develops medical devices for developing countries. In particular Coraxa portable incubator suitable for children with burns.

Funded too Compopack he conceived and engineered Ecopoda mechanical solution for the production of completely organic coffee pods and capsules; Mama Science develops sustainable biomimetic nanomaterials for industrial applications (coating for intelligent packaging);

Park creates products in support of sustainable mobility, in particular racks for recharging electric scooters. Quinck develops IoT technologies for the production efficiency of companies; Radoff has developed a device to purify closed environments from radon and other pollutants;

Structural Analytics develops control and monitoring systems for infrastructural data and finally Welly offers sustainable solutions for cooking and delivering food at home.