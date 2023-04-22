New (t) ceiling in just one day? This works out!

Convince yourself: The experts from t-raumdecken regularly invite you to the ceiling show and help you to achieve an optimal room feeling.

Light streams through the large windows of a modern and stylish living room, illuminating the space in a warm and welcoming way. What’s the first thing you notice? The ceiling with its seamless and smooth surface that fits perfectly into the overall picture of the room. But what exactly is the reason for this?

This is a stretch ceiling – a type of ceiling covering that is stretched using a special technique to create a smooth surface. A stretch ceiling is made of a thin, flexible material, usually made of PVC or acrylic, and it comes in a variety of colors and textures.

Beforehand Photo:



Afterward Photo:

The optimal combination of special optics and suitable light

Likewise, many people only know such stretch ceilings in a glossy look, also known as lacquered stretch ceilings. “Lacquered stretch ceilings have a reflective and shiny surface that gives smaller rooms in particular a special look and size,” explains Philipp Moog. “We also offer you the technology of fabric and satin stretch ceilings in a particularly matt look, similar to that of a perfectly finished plasterboard ceiling. In total, we offer our customers over 70 different colors and types of material to meet every individual taste.”

But the selection is not only large here: No matter what room it is, the team of experts at t-raumdecken can provide the appropriate ceiling lighting. Because the wide range includes recessed spotlights, under-cabinet lights, LED strips and more. In addition, the lighting can be integrated into a smart home or operated by radio remote control.

Beforehand Photo:



Without dirt and construction site

The stretch ceiling not only scores in terms of appearance and atmosphere: Another advantage is the installation of such a ceiling, which can be carried out almost dust-free, so that the premises do not have to be completely cleared out. “Our assembly team handles your home with care and caution. You will hardly notice that we are there,” promises Philipp Moog, who has already completed part of his training in the company and later took over.

In addition, other special ceiling types are possible – the so-called light or acoustic ceilings. Luminous ceilings are special stretch ceilings that use a translucent material. These are then illuminated from the back using the latest LED technology.

Afterward Photo:



Trouble-free in the home office

Acoustic ceilings, whether in the private or commercial sector, improve rooms that have poor room acoustics. With such suboptimal room acoustics becomes only few Sound absorbs, but rather, on the contrary, reflects it to a large extent. Acoustic ceilings can solve this problem quickly and permanently, transforming the entire atmosphere of a room.

However, this phenomenon can not only be observed with ceilings: Wall coverings are also possible with the high-tech material from t-raumdecke. Thanks to perfect digital printing, customers have limitless design options. “You can choose a motif from our design program or your own motif,” explains Philipp Moog.