Ricardo Clementi, Enel’s Media Relations Tuscany and Umbria, in welcoming Cecilia Ferranti, Head of Communication for Italy at Enel, said: “The ecological transition and the current energy crisis challenge us urgently and no longer procrastinate – said Riccardo Clementi , contact person for Enel Tuscany and Umbria Communications, bringing the greetings of the Italian Communications Director of the Cecilia Ferranti Company – The fact that for the past seven years the Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori and Enel have been promoting the 5 E of energy competition in the school world confirms that in this collaboration there is planning and vision. For the Enel Group, the sustainable approach and the development of renewable energy through innovation are the only ways to guide the choices of the present and the future, providing effective responses to the ecological transition in both environmental and economic terms. In this context, dialogue with the new generations, work with schools and teachers on crucial topics, such as community energies, the electrification of consumption, the European Green Deal, The Economy of Francesco and other topics relating to the ecological transition , constitutes an element of great value for the elaboration of adequate and innovative solutions. The projects presented by the students, whom we thank for their great contribution of ideas and enthusiasm, are the most significant example of all this”.

Richard Clementi rewarded the winning delegation of the “Le 5 E dell’energia” competition for the A.S. 2021/2022.

2021/2022 edition

WINNERS:

for the video “SMART SCHOOL” awarded the class II ALSA of the “Leon Battista Alberti” higher education institute of Abano Terme represented by the students: Franzolin Marco, Maccanti Giulia, Mega Amedeo, Miotto Pietro, Moschin Francesco, Tari Lorenzo, Cerato Giovanni accompanied by Professor MICHELA CARDIN.

Competition “Ambient’Amo: paths of environmental education”

“Ambient’Amo: environmental education courses”, promoted in collaboration with the Tuscany Region, reserved for all high school classes in Tuscany. The students had to produce a paper containing one or more concrete proposals to improve the lives of their fellow citizens, in one of the following areas: Infrastructures, mobility and urban planning, environment and soil protection, agriculture, recovery and redevelopment of abandoned areas, reuse of eco-sustainable materials, equal opportunities, cultural tourism and fashion and craftsmanship, identifying themselves with the figure of “Councillors for a day”.

Christine Manetti, Director General of the Tuscany Region declared: “Ambient’Amo – Paths of environmental education” reserved for the Tuscan schools participating in the project “Il Quotidiano in Classe”, consolidated the training relationship between the Tuscany Region and the Permanent Youth Observatory-Editors, have created for the awareness of children over the years on various topics that are always current and far-reaching. The watchword of the Observatory is right for those who want to “contribute to making today’s young people the free and independent citizens of tomorrow”: this is a point of commitment of the Tuscany Region, which with its many initiatives seeks to stimulate and bring young people to the ‘common good’ which must have so much importance in the daily life of each of us”.