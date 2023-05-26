Home » Nicaragua rejects the entry of 100 Costa Rican tourists for “security reasons”
News

Nicaragua rejects the entry of 100 Costa Rican tourists for “security reasons”

by admin
Nicaragua rejects the entry of 100 Costa Rican tourists for “security reasons”

Around 100 Costa Rican tourists were returned from the Nicaraguan border this Wednesday, several Nicaraguan media reported.

Apparently the group of tourists traveled with all the papers in order to visit various tourist destinations in Nicaragua, but they were denied access.

One of the Ticos who was traveling with the group indicated that the immigration authorities denied them entry for security reasons.

“We were going on tourism to León, Granada, Masaya and Managua, with the elderly, professionals, pensioners, the vast majority, an investment of more than $45,000 that we have made, and at all costs, and the Nicaraguan government tells them we do not allow them enter for their safety,” said Marco Gómez, coordinator of the trip, to Nicaragua Actual.

Many of the people in the group have visited Nicaraguan territory on previous occasions and this is the first time they have been denied passage, said Gómez.

The group of Ticos had to return to their homes and indicated that they were going to send a protest to the Costa Rican Foreign Ministry.

See also  Antivirals against Covid prescribed by family doctors: how, to whom and when to give them

You may also like

Dealing with authorities online – a new start...

Goma: more than 50 alleged bandits arrested as...

Edict 2nd. notice Mariela Benitez Blandon

180 DNA samples taken in the Claudia Ruf...

Minister of Education: the decision to close Metsküla...

Maestro Rafael Escalona is also remembered today for...

UK calls for repeal of Hong Kong national...

Drunk e-scooter driver wanted to rob drivers: police...

FGR raids offices of Alianza, EDESSA and ticket...

Minister of Housing confirmed in Yopal $18 billion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy