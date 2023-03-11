©Reuters. Nigerian president-elect aims to use blockchain technology in the banking sector



Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president-elect, recently released a manifesto that, if implemented, would allow the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in the country’s banking and finance sector.

The manifesto suggests revising the existing Nigerian Security Exchange Commission (SEC) regulation on digital assets to make it more business-friendly. The new regulation provides a framework for digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and other digital tokens, in Nigeria.

The proposal requires digital asset companies to register with the SEC and all offerings and investments in digital assets to comply with that body’s regulation.

