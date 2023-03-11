Home Sports Winter sports: German ski jumpers weak at the start of the Raw Air Tour
Winter sports: German ski jumpers weak at the start of the Raw Air Tour

Winter sports: German ski jumpers weak at the start of the Raw Air Tour

As of: 03/10/2023 6:05 p.m

The German ski jumpers started poorly in the Raw Air series in Norway. At the qualification in Oslo, all seven athletes made it into the final of the top 50, but none made it into the top ten.

The best athlete in national coach Stefan Horngacher’s team was Karl Geiger, who in 13th place lost quite a few points to the leading group. Markus Eisenbichler (15th) and Andreas Wellinger (19th) are even further behind before the first individual on this Saturday (2.40 p.m.).

Victory in the preliminary round went to Poland’s Dawid Kubacki ahead of Slovenia’s individual world champion Timi Zajc and Austria’s Stefan Kraft. The Raw Air Tour, which involves jumping for nine days in a row, is the Scandinavian counterpart to the Four Hills Tournament. In contrast to the tour, the points of the qualification are counted.

The women around three-time world champion Katharina Althaus also start the series this weekend in Oslo, at the end of which they will also jump for World Cup points in the World Cup for the first time on the ski flying hill.

