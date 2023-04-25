Night road closure warned due to load tests on bridges of the Cumaral – Monterrey section

Covioriente, informed that on Wednesday, April 26, restrictions will be presented to mobility at night to carry out load tests on the vehicular bridges of the Cumaral – Monterrey section, functional units 2, 3 and 4 of the road project.

The restrictions will be made, first, from 8:00 pm to 3:30 am on Thursday, April 27, the activities will be carried out from kilometer 30, meters ahead of the Veracruz toll booth; until kilometer 59, sector of the village La Europa, in Paratebueno (national route 6510).

For his part, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. between kilometer 69+450 of the national route 6510, 500 meters before the canyon Palomas; and kilometer 34 of national route 6511, 5 kilometers ahead of the Aguaclara intersection, via Villanueva – Monterrey.

In total, load tests will be carried out on 20 structures, distributed as follows:

Puente Location functional unit run time Jumper P2-86 Km 30+628, about 1 kilometer from the Veracruz toll booth. 2, section Cumaral – Paratebueno. National route 6510. From 8:00 pm on Wednesday, April 26 until 3:30 am the following day. Jumper P2-96 Km 30+858, Pecuca channel sector. jam Km 34+476, 600 meters from the Las Brisas nursery. Cajuche Km 38+751, 2 kilometers from the Guacavía bridge. The Barrilosa Km 40+318, 5 kilometers from the village of Santa Cecilia. the anchovy Km 42+038, 4 kilometers from the village of Santa Cecilia. Nancuya Km 50+769, a few meters from Alto de la Guala. Pontoon P2-92 Km 53+065, 450 meters from the Japón pedestrian bridge. Arenal Km 54+154, 350 meters before the intersection towards the municipality of Medina. Pontoon P2-93 Km 58+511, sector of the village La Europa. Cano Palomas Km 69+937, 500 meters from the Campestre La Victoria Nursing Home. 3, section Paratebueno-Villanueva. National Route 6510 From 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p. m. lightning spout Km 74+531, Macapay Bajo village sector. macapay Km 77+135, on the Macapay stream.

Mayan spout Km 81+688, 500 meters from the Maya intersection. 3, section Paratebueno-Villanueva. National Route 6510 From 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p. m. Cano Cabuyarito Km 85+596, sector of the Cabuyarito village. Venice spout Km 96+728, sector of the Algarrobo village. the stony Km 00+383, a few meters from the Upía bridge. The conquest Km 3+340, 400 meters from the Villanueva Quarry Pontoon P4-19 Km 33+376, about 1 kilometer from the Aguaclara intersection 4, section Villanueva – Monterrey. National route 6511. Ponton P4-20 Km 33+894, 700 meters from La Conejera property

Prior to the execution of the load tests, the corresponding Traffic Management Plan will be implemented with signage, lighting and personnel in charge of vehicle control, which will be enabled intermittently during the activities and will be re-established once they are finished.

Source: Covioriente

