Night schools in the ancient capital bring new trends and intangible cultural heritage into young people’s nightlife-China News

Night schools in the ancient capital bring new trends and intangible cultural heritage into young people’s nightlife

By Yang Yingqi and Dang Tianye, China News Service, Xi’an

Night schools have become a new urban trend in Xi’an, the ancient capital of China, as the younger generation seeks to embrace traditional culture and intangible heritage outside of the workplace. These night classes have become an “adult version of the Children’s Palace,” offering a diverse range of courses that have captured the interest of young people in the city.

Xu Xiaoxiao, the director of a night school in Xi’an, stated that the traditional culture section, including intangible cultural heritage handicraft classes and tea art, has been the most popular among students. The night schools have provided an opportunity for young people to connect with their cultural heritage and learn traditional craftsmanship.

Han Kexin, a student at a night school in Xi’an, shared her enthusiasm for the courses, stating that the experience has inspired her to share these intangible cultural heritages abroad with a broader audience. Additionally, Sun Runli, a junior high school English teacher, expressed her hope of bringing intangible cultural heritage back to campus through expanded study outside of school to educate her students about traditional culture.

The night school courses, led by experienced teachers like Xiao Rui, have managed to capture the attention and patience of the students, often extending beyond the planned duration due to the students’ dedication. The integration of modern elements with traditional culture has allowed for a more immersive experience, expanding the ways in which intangible cultural heritage can be disseminated.

Xi’an is home to 10 national-level intangible cultural heritage projects and 229 municipal-level intangible cultural heritage projects, reflecting the city’s rich cultural heritage. The tendency of local young people to choose night school courses demonstrates a growing interest in preserving and promoting traditional culture.

Wang Xiaoyong, an expert from the Shaanxi Academy of Social Sciences, described the “night school trend” as a new way for contemporary youth to experience traditional culture. The emergence of the “night school economy” signifies a shift in the dissemination of knowledge, as traditional culture and heritage are now being experienced and appreciated outside of the traditional educational setting.

The night schools in Xi’an have not only transformed into a way to experience traditional culture but have also demonstrated the diversity and vitality of intangible cultural heritage. As more young people participate in these night classes, the city’s cultural heritage is being preserved and shared for future generations.

