Ninth month pregnant woman found dead, investigation opened – News

A 31-year-old Nigerian woman, ninth month pregnant, was found dead in her home in Rosarno, in the Reggio area. The lifeless body was found by the woman’s husband, also of Nigerian nationality, on his return home.


The man took his wife to the Polistena hospital. The doctors, however, were only able to ascertain the death of the woman and the fetus.


The Public Prosecutor of Palmi has launched an investigation into the death of the 31-year-old, also ordering an autopsy. The investigations were delegated to the carabinieri. According to what has been learned, the external examination of the body would not have revealed any signs of violence.

