France defeats Brazil, Sweden in the round of 16

France’s soccer players are a big step closer to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. In the top duel against Brazil, the French, who started with a disappointing 0-0 against Jamaica, won 2-1 (1-0) on Saturday. Wendie Renard headed the winner from a corner in the 83rd minute after Eugénie Le Sommer (17′) and Débinha (58′) scored in Brisbane. In front of 49,378 spectators, the duel between the potential German round of 16 opponents offered high-class football over long stretches.

Le Sommer also headed her 90th goal in 181 internationals after the 34-year-old headed just a few minutes past goalkeeper Letícia. Thanks to good defensive work in midfield, the French initially only allowed one top-class chance for the Brazilians, who had started easily 4-0 against Panama. Adriana put the ball wide of the goal from the best position (23′).

Débinha then rewarded the efforts against the now too passive French team. After that, the game became more open, defensive icon Renard decided it with her header. Brazil’s world star Marta sat on the bench for a long time. The 37-year-old only came onto the field after falling behind again, but was no longer able to force it to make it 2-2.

Meanwhile, Jamaica’s first World Cup win has given Jamaica’s women a chance to reach the knockout rounds at the finals in Australia and New Zealand. The team from the Caribbean won 1-0 (0-0) against Panama in Perth on Saturday. Allyson Swaby scored the deserved success with a header in the 56th minute

In Group F, France and Jamaica are in the first two places with four points each, which entitles them to progress. Brazil are third on three points after beating France 2-1 but are clear favorites against Jamaica on Wednesday in the final day of group play, and a draw would help them progress. Panama is eliminated after the second defeat.

In a very mediocre game, the Jamaicans were the active and more dangerous side, even without suspended Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw. Swaby ensured success after a corner kick.

Sweden defeats Italy

Sweden’s soccer players, meanwhile, reached the round of 16 early. In Wellington, New Zealand, the World Cup third team clearly beat Italy 5-0 (3-0) on Saturday. The twice successful former Bayern player Amanda Ilestedt (39th/50th minute), Fridolina Rolfö (44th), Stina Blackstenius (45th + 1) and Rebecka Blomqvist (90th + 6) scored the goals for coach’s team Peter Gerhardsson.

Shortly before the break, the Swedes made the preliminary decision within seven minutes. First Ilestedt and then Rolfö scored after corner kicks from Jonna Andersson. Blackstenius increased in stoppage time. After the change, defender Ilestedt made everything clear again with her third goal of the tournament, also after an Andersson corner. Shortly before the final whistle, Blomqvist from Wolfsburg made the final score. In their opening game, the Scandinavians only beat South Africa 2-1 in the last minute.

It’s all about progress for Italy against South Africa on Wednesday. The Azzure had won their opening game against Argentina. A draw against South Africa on Wednesday could be enough for the Italians unless Argentina surprisingly win against the Swedes.