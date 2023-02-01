Home News Not all dogs will be able to travel in airplane cabins
Not all dogs will be able to travel in airplane cabins

The airline Avianca announced that, in order to align with industry standards worldwide and always thinking about the safety of passengers, it updated its pet transportation policy that will take effect from February 1, 2023. The adjustments include:

1. Conditions for the transfer of emotional support dogs in the cabin:

·Have a maximum weight of 10 kg including the crate, in which they must be transported throughout the flight.

·The crate must be flexible, comfortable for the pet and must be located under the seat in front of the passenger.

·The measurements of the crate should not exceed 55cm in length, 35cm in width and 25cm in height.

Emotional support dogs that weigh more than 10kg will travel in the hold inside the crate, provided by the passenger, free of charge and with all the conditions that guarantee a safe trip.

It is important to clarify that dogs and cats of brachycephalic breeds (flattened snout) will not be transported in the hold; for this reason, only those who comply with the weight limit of 10kg and the conditions for traveling in the cabin will fly.

2. General conditions for the transport of animals:

·All passengers must reserve the trip for their pets (dogs, cats, service dogs, etc.) at least 48 hours before the departure of their flight, through the Call Center.

·The transport of pets will be subject to availability, with a limit of 6 in the cabin per flight. Transport in the hold will also be subject to availability depending on the type of aircraft.

“At Avianca our priority is to guarantee safety in all operations. We made the decision to update our policy taking as a precedent the experience of the industry, so that both passengers and animals travel well and above all safe” assured Frederico Pedreira, Chief Operating Officer of Avianca.

Recommendations for the travel of pets in the cabin and hold:

·Have all the documents to comply with the sanitary requirements of origin, connection and destination.

·There must be a responsible period of familiarization and training of pets with their crate to guarantee a safe and calm trip in the cabin or hold.

·The client can bring a travel kit with all the elements (plates, leashes, among others) necessary to travel with the pet.

Photo dog: Pixabay

Plane photo: Avianca

